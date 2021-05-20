It seems okay to play with fire these days. The fire started as a lone spark in Mali, Africa, in August, when the streets, the elite and the jihadists came together to remove President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The former president had ignored the results of the elections and written a version that reinforced his grip on power. How he thought he could reinvent the legend of Mansa Musa in a country torn by violence and poverty, it is something that only he can answer. However, outside of the capital Bamako, it was clear that Keita’s ambition was already dead upon arrival, awaiting a funeral. And of course he did not last to tell his story.

So far, attempts by the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to eliminate the military regime that ousted Keita, or even to secure a commitment to a firm handover date, have failed. . You can choose when to turn to a military government, but you often cannot decide when, if at all, it will leave.

Before the Mali coup, West Africa carried almost a decade without coups, with the exception of Guinea Bissau.

Soldiers in Niger, Mali’s eastern neighbor, reportedly also had plans of their own. They attacked on the eve of President-elect Mohamed Bazou’s inauguration, but failed. A government spokesman described the attempt as a act “cowardly and retrograde”But the same ECOWAS that mobilized to drive President Yahya Jammeh out of the Gambia four years ago, when he tried to forge an election in his favor, barely said a word.

Kidnapping of girls in Nigeria is common. AP Photo

To aggravate the region’s hardships, what happened in Chad. The military coup there was due in part to the bad government of President Idriss Deby but, mainly, to the destabilization of the countries of the Sahel area and the Chad basin by elements of the insurgent armed organization ISWAP or Islamic State in Africa Western from Libya.

Like ECOWAS, the African Union (AU) the was also silent on the matter. France, which mourns more than the afflicted, did not mind the hypocrisy of defending the repressive record of Idriss Deby and the illegitimate takeover by his son, because French financial and strategic interests clearly justify crocodile tears. In nine months, a region that had witnessed relative political stability registered three military coups, two of them victorious.

From spark to fire

What started as a spark in Mali is slowly turning into a fire. And now a sector of the public opinion of the regional power Nigeria considers that it would not be a bad idea to light a fire from their neighborhood to quell the current din of internal problems.

Why does Nigeria play with fire? How have we become so desperate and impressed by the bad examples of our neighbors that now it seems that the only salvation is to copy them?

First prosecutor Robert Clarke, a clear advocate for Nigeria’s cause, vowed last week at his father’s grave that if things continued like this, he could not guarantee that Nigeria would survive another six months. His apocalyptic vision may have been exaggerated, but your concern is not.

Extortion kidnappings have become a deadly game, targeting dozens of schoolchildren in and out of schools and boarding schools. A foreign newspaper recently described Nigeria like a country of bandits, with little difference between criminals and negotiators.

Nigeria, classrooms without girls. AP Photo

Since January dozens of security men have died in violent attacks while different police stations and prisons have been set on fire and destroyed without any evidence of anyone being held accountable.

Furthermore, the Islamic fundamentalist organization Boko haram it has planted flags in communities less than two hours’ drive from the federal capital Abuja and is reported to be collecting taxes and even distributing “aid materials” in some towns. Where it does not wreak havoc, Boko Haram has taken over ethnic militias issuing ultimatums, imposing curfews and generally behaving like an alternative government.

The state of Kaduna, in the northwest of the country, with the largest concentration of elite military institutions, has been devastated due to the wave of deadly confrontations, kidnappings and banditry to such an extent that Governor Nasir El-Rufai proposed that the schools be relocated near the military bases. But anyone who has seen the fortification around these bases will know that even the bases are struggling to save themselves.

In the midst of all this, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari seems helpless, divided against itself, tired of giving condolences, but not ashamed of being sorry for him. He is lost in the midst of hijackers and incompetents. It is not a good place to be.

This is a situation that should concern anyone and Attorney General Robert Clarke is right to fear the worst. But agreeing, as is now the case with most of the country’s elite, that Nigeria is in dire trouble, beset by echoes of what has brought its neighbors to their knees, does not mean that it will the worst happen. Nor does it mean that a military coup is desirable or even viable.

Weaknesses

Not so much because the military’s instinctive pledge of allegiance means so much but for two main reasons: one, the military’s self-interest, and two, that state institutions and civil society have been seriously weakened and ethnic and religious passions have been weakened. dangerously inflamed. With the proliferation of weapons among rebel elements acting in accordance with different interests, the military cannot impose themselves without the possibility of the country disintegrating into fragments.

In pre-1999 Nigeria, when soldiers ruled, they held power without accountability. At first they did not care, they hid behind the vague idea of ​​the “national interest and the survival of companies” as the main reasons to hold on to command.

As time passed and it became clear that they tolerated criticism primarily as a small price to pay for the large amounts of money being stolen, they began to repress civil society and they became more hostile and intolerant.

At the end of the Cold War and with increasing internal pressure and the demand for change, the soldiers were fed up. But not before peacetime Nigerian generals and their acolytes quietly emerged below the Forbes magazine rankings radar. like some of the richest men on the continent.

Democracy has made them even more prosperous and it has removed headaches as a by-product of their being at the command of the political helm. Today’s military leadership talks about cryptocurrencies, bulging bank accounts, top-tier real estate assets, and stock options abroad. Shaking the ship is too high a price.

With considerable amounts of the trillions of nairas, Nigerian official currency, destined for the continuation of the endless war against the insurgency in the last decade ending up in the personal pockets of the military, only mad officers would stage a coup. So that?

What’s more, the country is so divided along ethnic, tribal and religious linesAs small arms and ammunition per capita have nearly tripled in five years, militias with secessionist plans can be far more difficult to handle than any ambitious officer could estimate. And that’s without adding Boko Haram and the current wave of banditry to the convoluted set.

The exaggeration of a possible coup is pretentious. The chances of Mali or Chad happening in Nigeria are nil. What should keep the country from sleeping is not the threat of the army, but the increase in poverty, hopelessness and lawless groups that could supplant the military and civil society together. We are collectively vulnerable.

Former US Ambassador to Nigeria John Campbell is right that the Nigerian elite is fed up with the Buhari government. Those who pretend otherwise are mostly hypocrites or people determined to be fooled. Furthermore, requests for Buhari’s resignation are useless. Those who ask for his resignation know that he will not do so and neither would they resign if they were in his place. But to think that a military coup would be an option is silly.

The value of today’s frustration is that you don’t have to invest it in shortcuts or quick fixes. On the contrary, that frustration should make citizens more sensible and maybe more careful when choosing the next leader in two years.

Azu Ishiekwene is general editor of the Nigerian daily Leadership