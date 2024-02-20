Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Africa | United States: Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo must avoid military action

February 20, 2024
in World Europe
Africa | United States: Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo must avoid military action

United States has warned Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo against escalating the violence between the countries into a full-scale war.

US Representative to the UN Robert Wood told a UN special session that states and other conflict parties should return to the negotiating table. He also demanded that Rwanda withdraw its troops and anti-aircraft equipment from the side of its neighboring country.

The background of the conflict is the violence restarted by a rebel group called March 23rd Movement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Tutsi-majority M23 claims to defend Congolese Tutsis from discrimination and Hutu-majority extremist organizations.

