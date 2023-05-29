The Africa Twin Tour stops in Corsica for 2023. The appointment for fans of the Japanese two-wheeler is set for June 14th to 18th on the French island which thus follows the appointments of past years which saw the road tour in Maremma in 2019, on the legendary passes of the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines in 2021 and the fabulous third edition in Sardinia in 2022.

Discovering Corsica

“Corsica Mon Amour” is the title of this one fascinating road tour which will wind through enchanting landscapes and on roads perfect for brushing curves and counter-curves and enjoying every kilometer of asphalt. The route has been designed to entertain motorcyclists by alternating roads where driving pleasure has priority, with secondary routes where you can relax and enjoy only the surrounding nature. The three nights on the island will be in very different locations in terms of style and location. The first night will be lodged at an altitude of 500 metres, in the village of Santa Maria Sichè. The following day still mountains but the sea will peep out, in fact we will stay overnight in the village of Evade at the foot of Col de Vergiu. Third night, finally, in the splendid Saint Florent. Last day, transfer, but always on an enjoyable route, to Bastia, for a few hours of relaxation and for lunch before embarking for the return journey.

The Africa Twin Tour 2023 program

The Africa Twin Tour 2023 program is full of activities. Wednesday June 14th the meeting is in the late afternoon at the official Honda Balzarini Moto dealer, near the port of Leghorn. Reception, aperitif, briefing, and collection of rental motorbikes for customers who use them. At 21:00 we will board the ferry as a group to spend the night in a private cabin. Thursday 15 June landing at Olbia and breakfast in the pastry shop. The first 90 km of spectacular roads in North-East Sardinia, always with sea view on excellent asphalt. I arrive at St. Theresa and at 12.30 boarding on the ferry for a short crossing towards Boniface, where the arrival from the sea is always spectacular. After the inevitable coffee on the panoramic with breathtaking views, immediately turns inland, direction Aullenathen two memorable mountain passes and expected arrival at the hotel at 18:00.

The activities

Friday June 16th “marathon” stage of the journey. I go around the Lake Tolla, Then Colle della Scalella And Vizzavona forest. Lunch on the road in a panoramic location and then we go to discover the La Ruda Canyon, made of breathtaking curves in the middle of red rocks. Ascent to Col di Vergioand after the planing sea view crossing the Forest of Aitonedescent to Evade for dinner and overnight. Saturday June 17th finally sea! I got off Evisa, and reached Porthandlebar towards the North along curves on the coast up to Calvi. Quick pass for Ile Rousse and, at the height of Ostrichonsan indigestion of curves up to Saint Florent. Here those who want to can stop and enjoy the mid-afternoon relaxing by the sea or by the pool. For the diehards, curved anchors on the West Coast of the “finger”, up to Nonza. Custom photo and return for dinner in a typical tavern in the village. Sunday 18 June relaxing day. Naturally transfer all curves from Saint Florentto Bastia. Brief digression, for those who want, on the east coast of the “finger”. Free lunch and boarding all together at 2.00 pm for Livorno. The Tour is dedicated to all motorcyclists at least 18 years of age, owners of Honda ‘adventure’ or ‘touring’ motorcycles of at least 500cc and minimum range of 180 real km, in compliance with the Highway Code. The tour will wind along approximately 700 km of paved roads, always together with the instructors of the True Adventure Off Road Academy. For those who do not own a Honda motorcycle or, even if they do, prefer the rentala fleet of is available Africa Twin 1100 paying a surcharge of 400 Euros.