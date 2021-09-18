After the success of the first Africa Twin Tour, held in September last year in Maremma, Honda is proud to present the second edition. From 30 September to 3 October 2021 we go to the discovery of “Mythical passes of the Tuscan-Tomagnolo Apennines“! The starting point will be the farm Treré, in Faenza, in Romagna, from there Friday the first tour of about 300 km, up to Poppi, in Tuscany, along the Sambuca, Della Colla, Il Muraglione passes, without giving up on spectacular secondary connecting roads, which will allow you to discover the lesser-known corners of a land loved by motorcyclists, between perfect curves on asphalt and easy dirt roads, savoring the taste of driving in freedom, enjoy the nature, the history and the food of a land rich in nuances and which offers exciting landscapes. At a worthy end to a fantastic day of motorcycling, overnight stay and dinner will be at the La Torricella farmhouse, immersed in the greenery of the Casentinesi Forests National Park.

The second tour, the Saturday, will take the participants on the passes of the Carnaio, of the Croce a Mori and of the Carnival, with the addition of two memorable dirt paths with suggestive views and then return to the starting point in Faenza. And the Sunday grand finale! After a pleasant ride on the Imola hills among the badlands of the Santerno valley, we will arrive on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola for an aperitif with Claudio Ghini, the greatest expert in the history of the circuit linked to two wheels that will tell some incredible anecdotes related to the races on the circuit. After that… everyone on the track! At 1:00 pm sharp, the participants of the Africa Twin Tour will be able to access the circuit by motorbike for a lap at parade speed, thus experiencing the thrill of treading the same asphalt scene of many memorable duels from inside. Finally, we will move to the Agriturismo Poggio Pollino for the final lunch and greetings among those who have now become friends of raids.

But that’s not all, during the weekend the passionate participants will have the opportunity to meet surprise guests from racing world Honda and to know the Italian designers of the Honda R&D center in Rome, including the author of the splendid lines of the Africa Twin. The Tour is dedicated in particular to owners of Africa Twin 1000 and 1100, therefore from 2016 onwards, but also to owners of other on / off bikes in the Honda range, after checking the availability of seats. And for those who don’t own a Honda motorcycle – or still prefer the rental – a fleet of Africa Twin 1100 at a very advantageous unit price, all inclusive! The Tour Leader will be Carlo Morini, instructor of the True Adventure Offroad Academy, expert enduro rider, excellent pilot and traveler, but above all a profound connoisseur of the itineraries as he is a resident in the area. A support van will carry your luggage and a spare motorcycle.