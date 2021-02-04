Travelers have already traveled 120 kilometers on the Senegal River. Of good morning, vacationers left their cruise ship to visit a village by the water. Visitors wear a mask to avoid any possible Covid-19 contagion with residents. The Peuls, one of the largest communities in West Africa, are a nomadic people who move according to the needs of the livestock.



Among the Peuls, the center of the village is reserved for animals. Europeans are discovering a way of life that is far removed from their habits and from what they have seen before. “It’s exotic, we have the impression of no longer being in Senegal even though we are not even 300 meters from the river“, testifies a tourist. Further on, the inhabitants are in the process of building huts. Installed for 15 days, the houses are almost finished.

