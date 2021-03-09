The Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Erez Holdings” and the United Bank of Africa, Tony Elumelo, stressed during his participation in the “Dialogues of the World Government Summit” that the new Corona virus “Covid-19” pandemic, despite its difficult health and economic challenges, represents an opportunity to rethink and arrange the most important priorities for the situation of the continent Africa is on a sustainable future path, setting the goals for the next phase with a practical and optimistic vision, noting that Africa is a promising global platform for industry and trade, and an important source of skilled human resources.

During a session entitled “The Future from an African Perspective … 2021 and Beyond,” moderated by Eleni Geokos from CNN, Elumelo touched on a set of issues that shape the features of the African continent, including the response of its countries to the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic. », In addition to analyzing the opportunities for the investment environment in Africa, and ways to combat poverty and improve the quality of life of members of its communities.

Speaking about the economic impact of the pandemic, Elumelu pointed out that people do not want to depend on government aid, they are hardworking and have a sense of adventure, and they want to support themselves and their families and cope with the challenges of the pandemic by changing lifestyles and the way they work. He said that poverty represents a threat to humanity everywhere, while entrepreneurship and support for small and medium enterprises is one of the ways in which we can address this challenge in a fundamental way, and in Africa we must focus on investing in improving access to electricity, because without it the economy cannot be digitized.

He added: “The people of African countries must believe that they do not need to emigrate to live a decent life, and we are trying, through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to support a true entrepreneurial spirit among African youth by providing funding, mentorship and a business networking platform, and this is the correct thinking that we need in order to support Africa in its quest for the future ».

Elumelo referred to the existence of many promising investment opportunities in the African markets, and said: “There is no other place where you can get investment returns like Africa. All you have to do is find reliable local partners and invest in their ideas and companies and continue to support them in their journey, and in addition to To provide capital, they must also be helped by adopting the best governance systems and adopting successful practices. ”

Tony Elumelo:

Africa is a promising global platform for industry and commerce, and an important source of skilled human resources.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

