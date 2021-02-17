There is not only the coronavirus and its variants which worry Africans. In Senegal in particular, between 600,000 and 800,000 people will be vaccinated to counter an epidemic of yellow fever.

Ebola, yellow fever, hepatitis, malaria… Africa is currently facing other epidemics just as worrying as the coronavirus and its variants. In the space of a few months, various alerts have come to remind us that it is not only the Covid-19 pandemic that exists. From Burkina Faso to Guinea, via Nigeria or Senegal, many other diseases strike populations.

What has worried the Senegalese authorities since last November is the reappearance of yellow fever. Eight cases have been reported, resulting in the deaths of two people. As a result, a large-scale vaccination campaign in the center-east of the country is launched this week, as Dr Boly Diop explains: “We need to vaccinate more than 600,000 people, it’s an epidemic that we take very seriously.”

“If we don’t do this vaccine response to provide immunity next year, we risk having larger epidemics.” Dr Boly Diop to franceinfo

Yellow fever in Senegal, to which we can add malaria which kills one person every minute, hepatitis E which has just reappeared in camps for displaced people in Burkina Faso, or Ebola in Guinea. So many epidemics that are obscured by the Covid-19 pandemic, regrets Isiaka Abdou, operations manager at Médecin sans frontières. “We let our guard down, everyone was much more focused on the Covid, which means that the surveillance system was much more focused on this disease because it has wreaked havoc in Europe.”