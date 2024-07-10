Africa | Three countries are in danger of becoming outcasts in their region: The eyes of the revolutionary leaders have turned to Russia

Africa|The countries that left the West African Economic Community believe that France is manipulating its former colonies through the Economic Community.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso withdrew from the West African Economic Community, Ecowas. The breakaway countries want greater integration with each other and accuse France of manipulating Ecowas. The countries have severed military and defense ties with France and strive for greater cooperation with Russia. According to Ecowas, the separation of the countries endangers the security of the region and the citizens of the separated countries may have to apply for visas to travel to the Ecowas countries.

West Africa there is a threat of fragmentation after three countries leave the region’s economic community after a dispute.

The president of the West African economic community Ecowas warned about this on Sunday Omar Touray, the news agencies say. Ecowas has unsuccessfully tried to persuade Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to remain in the organization.

Ecowas has warned that countries may remain outside the region’s international cooperation if they leave the economic community.

Ecowas is an economic cooperation organization and free trade area founded in 1975, now 12 countries, whose countries also cooperate in the field of security. The countries of the community have shared, among other things, intelligence related to terrorism with each other.

The background of the divisive dispute is the coups experienced in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in recent years, with which the current leaders of the countries have come to power.

For example, relations between Ecowas and Niger collapsed last year when Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani seized power in Niger. Ecowas imposed sanctions on the country in order to oust the president Mohamed Bazoum could return to power.

Ecowas even threatened Niger with military action if the coup was not reversed. It was too much not only for Niger but also for Mali and Burkina Faso.

No military action was taken and sanctions were lifted in February, but relations between Ecowas and Niger remain inflamed.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger finally broke away from Ecowas in January of this year and founded their own alliance of countries in the Sahel region.

Mali’s interim president Assimi Goïta (left) and Niger’s military leader Abdourahamane Tchiani on Saturday in Niamey, Niger.

Ecowas has not given up on the country despite the inflamed situation.

The organization named the president of Senegal at the weekend Bassirou Diomaye Fayen as a separate negotiator with the breakaway countries.

Faye said that he was ready to take all the necessary measures for the countries to return to the membership of the economic organization. Niger’s head of state, General Tchiani however, remained firm on Saturday in his statement that the countries would stay out of Ecowas.

According to the seceded states, their goal is greater integration between the member states. According to the countries, the former colonial master of the West African region, France, manipulates Ecowas and does not provide enough support for anti-jihadism efforts.

All three countries have severed military and defense ties with France and are seeking greater cooperation with Russia.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (left) visited Paris at the end of June and met French President Emmanuel Macron. Faye made history in March: she is the first opposition candidate to win Senegal’s presidential election since the country’s independence.

“ Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are particularly dependent on their neighbors for trade.

Wormwood, Niger and Burkina Faso are in danger of being excluded from international cooperation in the region.

Ecowas chairman Touray has warned that citizens of the countries may in the future have to apply for visas to travel to Ecowas countries.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are landlocked countries and therefore particularly dependent on their neighbors for trade.

According to Ecowas, the separation of the countries also endangers the security of the region. There are already many problems in West Africa, especially with jihadist terrorism.

Nigerian political analyst Mahaman Bachar assessed to AFP that the countries that left will not return to Ecowas, but it is now only a matter of what kind of relations the countries that left will have with Ecowas in the future.

Ivorian policy analyst Arthur Banda commented to AFP that Ecowas will continue to be a very powerful regional player whose fall is not likely.

“Ecowas is also powerful as an organization of 12 countries, especially when its member is Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa,” says Banda.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have a total of about 72 million people, which was about a fifth of Ecowas.

According to the World Bank’s estimate, about 224 million people lived in Nigeria last year.