Meeting in Rome, the countries of the Coalition against the Islamic State are evaluating their actions against the militias that still persist in Iraq and Syria, while focusing on Africa, where insurgent groups are booming. The meeting of foreign ministers comes just one day after the United States resumed the bombing of the Middle East.

The battle against jihadism is heading towards new territories. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, said this Monday in Rome that he supports Italy’s initiative to focus the fight of 77 countries and five organizations against the militias of the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Africa.

“We strongly support Italy’s initiative to ensure that the anti-Daesh coalition focuses its expertise in Africa, while closely monitoring Syria and Iraq,” Blinken said, adding that they would also focus efforts on humanitarian aid to Syria.

In Rome, Blinken and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, led the meeting of senior officials from the bloc of countries against IS. The meeting re-evaluated current efforts to defeat the jihadist group, whose militias are still fighting in Syria and Iraq, but have shown to strengthen in parts of Africa.

The coalition promised to bring stability to areas once ruled by IS, as well as to repatriate and prosecute foreign fighters, thousands of them still held in Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) concentration camps and deemed a situation. “untenable”.

“This situation is simply unsustainable. It simply cannot persist indefinitely. The United States continues to urge countries of origin, including coalition partners, to repatriate, rehabilitate and, where appropriate, prosecute their citizens,” Blinken stated during his speech. inaugural, while asking for support from the rest of the countries in this task.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, speaks during a press conference at the Fiera Roma in Rome, Italy, on June 28, 2021. © Pool / Reuters

Blinken stated that “together we must remain as committed to our stabilization goals as we did to our military campaign that resulted in victory on the battlefield.”

In addition, the senior official announced a new contribution from the United States of 436 million dollars in humanitarian aid for the displaced in Syria and neighboring countries. “Daesh can still be a threat and attract support,” said Italian Minister Di Maio, who asked the coalition for a special mechanism for the “threat” it poses in Africa, especially in the Sahel region.

Active IS Militias in Syria and Iraq Cause Concern

The Islamic State, an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, has quickly seized large swaths in Iraq and Syria since 2014, characterized by public beheadings and attacks by its supporters abroad. Although he was declared militarily defeated in 2017, many remnants or militias continue to carry out military actions in Iraq and the border with Syria.

In recent months there have been some 25 attacks against Iraqi officials and several attacks, such as the bombing of a popular market in Baghdad that resulted in more than 30 deaths. On June 27, the United States launched a bombardment against these militias on the Iraq-Syria border, the second attack under Joe Biden’s mandate so far this year. Iraq said Monday that the US bombing is “unacceptable” and represents a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

The United States justified the attack by saying that it acted in self-defense and in response to the attacks by these militias against American troops in Iraq.

It was my great honor to meet today with His Holiness @Pontifex in Vatican City. I am extremely grateful for his leadership and commitment to tackling the climate crisis and promoting human rights and human dignity around the world. pic.twitter.com/KetBbGnhBG – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 28, 2021



EU: “Firmly committed” to fight against IS

Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, assured that his organization is “firmly committed” in the fight against IS “contributing as a non-military partner in its efforts in Iraq and Syria” and added that “our action Collective action remains crucial to ensuring lasting progress in stabilization and preventing its resurgence. “

At this meeting in Rome, the first after the pandemic, the countries discuss prior to a critical vote at the United Nations, where it will be defined whether maintaining a humanitarian corridor from Turkey is viable.

Geir Pederson, the UN’s special envoy on Syria, said last week that there are signs that the Islamic State may be getting stronger in that country and called for help to counter it, as well as diplomatic action to stop the civil war.

The US, Russia and several countries supported a 2015 UN Security Council resolution, which proposes the creation of a roadmap to peace in Syria, as well as a new Constitution and UN-observed elections.

With Reuters and AP