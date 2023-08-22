Africa | The African Union temporarily suspends Niger due to the coup

Niger is out of the Union’s activities as long as civilian administration is restored to the country.

of Africa The Union (AU) announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily exclude Niger from its activities, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Niger is absent from the Union’s activities as long as civilian administration is restored to the country, the Union said.

At the same time, the Peace and Security Council of the Union said that it would ask the AU Commission to assess what kind of economic, social and security-related consequences it would have if the standby forces were deployed in Niger.

Military junta seized power in Niger in late July. President Modamed Bazoum was ousted and has been under arrest in his official residence for weeks.

“The junta’s plan is to kill him,” said Niger’s ambassador to the United States Mamadou Kiari Liman-Tinguiri news agency AP last week.

The junta announced on Monday of last week that it plans to accuse Bazoum of treason. Among others, the UN and the West African economic community Ecowas have condemned the announcement of the charges.