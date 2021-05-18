D.he guest list at the Africa Summit in Paris testifies to the success of the renewal strategy that the French President has embarked on. Emmanuel Macron no longer wants to focus solely on the French-speaking “backyard” on the continent and free himself from suspicion of neo-colonialism. It was therefore important to him that the presidents of South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Rwanda and Nigeria came to the French capital on Tuesday for the “financing conference” in favor of Africa.

He paid special tribute to them and received them for one-on-one talks in the Elysée Palace. Macron wants a “New Deal” for Africa and has Chancellor Angela Merkel at his side in this endeavor. The Chancellor addressed the 30 African heads of state and government via video link, half of whom had traveled to Paris. “It is our neighborhood that is at stake there,” emphasized Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) before the meeting. “We want there to be economic development in Africa that gives people the feeling that they are getting more prosperous,” said the Foreign Minister.

Effects of the pandemic

Host Macron is concerned with what impact the pandemic will have in Africa. The continent is facing its first recession in 25 years. The finances of most African countries are in a critical position, according to the Elysée. In Paris it is pointed out that development aid for Africa fell by one percent last year. The aim of the summit was to work with international financial organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to put together “a package for massive support for Africa”.

Commission chair Ursula von der Leyen took part for the EU. The procedure is closely coordinated with the federal government. In Paris and Berlin, there are fears that economic hardship could set in motion new flows of refugees. Macron has long been concerned with this danger. “When Africa sinks into darkness, Europe will also face difficulties, and then a long period of migration and misery begins,” he warned in his keynote address at the University of Ouagadougou in November 2017.

Forbearance for authoritarian style of government

Macron’s compulsory program also included a conversation with the head of the military junta in Mali, interim president Bah N’Daw. The former defense minister and professional soldier has been in power in the crisis-ridden country since the coup d’état of September 21, 2020. The military coup shows how difficult it is for France and its European allies to contribute to stability and security in Mali. France has obviously not identified democratically legitimized interlocutors in the country where more than 5,000 French soldiers are deployed. The Bundeswehr is also involved in the UN mission in Mali with up to 1,100 soldiers. So far, the federal government has been silent about the French leadership in Mali and henceforth also in Chad approving non-democratic changes of power in the name of the fight against terrorism.

In contrast to the renewal efforts, there is also Macron’s alliance with the Egyptian head of state, also a military. Macron also shows indulgence for authoritarian governance in relation to Rwanda. The Rwandan President Paul Kagame thanked him for this in Paris by praising Macron’s courage in an interview with the newspaper “Le Monde”. Indeed, the president paved the way for the normalization of relations with Rwanda by allowing a commission of historians to identify France’s “grave responsibility” for the genocide.

Trip to Kigali

As has now been announced, Macron is planning a trip to Kigali on May 27, where he could admit France’s complicity and officially apologize. “I leave the choice of words to President Macron. An apology cannot be requested. She has to be serious. It is no more my place than anyone else to ask for an apology, ”said Kagame in Paris. Macron had advocated the election of the Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo to head the international organization for Francophonie. Rwanda introduced English as the official language after the genocide. But now a careful rehabilitation of the French language is on the way. Seven years after the Institut Français closed, a francophone cultural institute has now been opened in Kigali.

The question of the West African single currency, the CFA franc, should also be discussed at the financing conference. At the end of 2019, Macron gave in to the insistence of the heads of state of the former colonies and announced a reform of the currency. As early as July 2020, the currency, which is pegged to the euro, should be replaced by the “Eco” in eight West African countries. According to critics, the CFA franc is a post-colonial control instrument that hinders the development of the fourteen countries involved. In Senegal, for example, the “Front for a Pan-African Anti-Imperialist People’s Uprising” (FRAPP) organized a campaign with the battle cry “France out!”. But the reform has not only dragged on due to the pandemic. West Africa was overwhelmed by the task of creating a new central bank and producing banknotes.