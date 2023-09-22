Africa | Sudan military leader: Fighting could spread to neighboring countries

The army and paramilitary forces are fighting in Sudan.

of Sudan military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan warned on Thursday that the fighting in the country could spread to neighboring countries and escalate into a regional conflict.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, al-Burhan hoped for pressure from the international community against the paramilitary RSF forces.

The Sudanese army staged a coup d’état in the country in 2021, supported by RSF forces.

In April, an armed conflict broke out between the RSF forces and the Sudanese army, when an attempt was made to integrate the RSF forces into the country’s army.