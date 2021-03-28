Export development, soil recovery and reforestation. With those goals, the Alliance for Africa’s Green Revolution (AGRA), which operates in 11 countries on that continent, fosters a agricultural transformation that increases the income of producers and improves food security.

In this way he identified the model of Brazilian tropical agriculture and its leadership in exports of the meat and soy sector, soil recovery and reforestation, as the areas in which Africa can obtain cooperation from Latin America and the Caribbean for its development.

The proposal was made by Fadel Ndiame, vice president of AGRA, during his participation in the International Week of Tropical Agriculture, organized by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Company (Embrapa) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to share experiences of researchers and entrepreneurs in the sustainable use of technologies for the adaptation of agriculture to the climatic and environmental conditions of the tropics.

In that sense, the representative of AGRA, an organization that was founded in 2006 under the leadership of the former UN Secretary-General, Kofi annan, and that seeks to catalyze a inclusive agricultural transformation in Africa, increasing incomes and improving food security for 30 million farm households in 11 countries, expressed interest in establishing South-South Cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very interested in opportunities for South-South Cooperation in the recovery of millions of hectares of acid soils, explore development models, explore the opportunity to work in reforestation, rehabilitate lands and ecosystem services ”, mentioned Ndiame, a sociologist with more than 30 years of experience in agriculture and economic development policies and programs.

In the International Week of Tropical Agriculture, subsidies were also collected for the consolidation of a convergent position of the Americas towards the Summit on Food Systems, convened by the United Nations (UN) to late September in New York.

Ndiame said that the Summit will be the pillar to advance towards sustainability and promote healthier diets, although he indicated that each country and continent should mark its own route towards a sustainable food system.

All to do

At the meeting, the vice president of AGRA reviewed the fundamental role that agriculture plays in the economy of the countries in Africa. As highlighted, the sector employs between 60 and 80% of the population, that is, 54% of the active population on the continent and, in addition, small farmers are the ones that produce about 80% of the food.

He also commented that the previous year despite the Covid-19 pandemic the sector grew by 5%, but indicated that they should redouble their efforts because around 250 million people in Africa are currently undernourished, despite the fact that the indices in the different nations have decreased.

“By 2050 one of the objectives is that we can increase food production by around 350%; produce better, more, and in a sustainable way it is our slogan ”, he added.

To achieve this goal, greater public investment is necessary, strengthening the institutional framework, a more robust regulatory and policy framework, improving infrastructure, greater research and innovation, as well as access to technologies and digitization to optimize productivity returns, and attract young people to agricultural activity, he indicated.

“These are challenges that we face together with other threats like climate change and drought that considerably affect small producers, land degradation, access to financing, the high transaction costs involved in services, infrastructure and the policy framework that is often weakened. With digitization, investment in infrastructure and technologies, we believe that Africa can take a big leap, acquire and share experiences with other countries, what others have done, in order to achieve South-South Cooperation and that Africa can, without a doubt, begin to grow ”, said Ndiame.

The AGRA leader concluded by assuring that, for the systemic transformation of agriculture, the African continent faces great opportunities due to its extension of land where “we still have empty spaces and the right environment to encourage production“, As well as” unexploited resources, water resources and significant deposits of key nutrients (potassium, phosphates, zinc) that can be used for this transformation ”.