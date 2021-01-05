Seated President Faustin-Archange Touadéra received 53 percent of the vote.

Central Africa the incumbent president of the republic won the presidential election directly in the first round. Faustin-Archange Touadéra elected for a further term of five years by 53% of the votes cast.

According to the news agency Reuters, the head of the election commission said on Monday night. The vote in Central Africa took place on 27 December.

Touadéra’s victory was expected, and about half of the citizens registered to vote voted.

Touadéra was backed by Russia, which has gained a foothold in a troubled country. During Christmas week, Russia flew a capital of 300 troops to the capital, Bangui, to ensure the election went smoothly.

Russia began securing the second term of Touadéra less than two years ago. The case involved a former St. Petersburg police officer Valeri Zaharov. He is an advisor to the president and at the same time an employee of the private mercenary company Wagner.

Ex-billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky according to a study funded by Zaharov, Zaharov was a key figure killed by three Russian journalists In the Central African Republic in the summer of 2018.

African War Crimes Investigator The Sentry Group report according to Zakharov midwives the Khartoum Treaty signed in February 2019, in which the government and 14 armed groups agreed on an electoral peace. According to the report, Zakharov flew on Probinhin Lobaye Invest planes around the country with a wallet and bought both diamonds and gold from the leaders of the arms groups.

Estimates according to the Central African Republic, there were already about 400 Russian soldiers or military advisers employed by Wagner. The owner of the company Jevgeni Prigožinilla there are licenses for at least three gold fields across the country.

Prigožin started diamond and gold businesses in the Central African Republic after Touadéra and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed on military cooperation between the two countries in Sochi in October 2017.

Russia then received an exemption from the UN Security Council to export arms and experts to Central Africa despite the arms embargo.

Central Africa the republic is a state of less than five million inhabitants, which, despite its abundant natural resources, ranks second in the world after the Niger in the statistics of human development. In 2013, the country plunged into anarchy in the civil war that began when the president François Bozizé was overthrown.

Former colonial host French and UN peacekeepers managed to calm the situation with a political settlement. Most of the French peacekeepers left when Touadéra, a professor of mathematics, was elected president in 2016.

Parts of the Central African Republic are still ruled by rebels. They have also caused unrest during the presidential election after the country’s Supreme Court overthrew Bozizé, who had been overthrown in power, to stand as Touadéra’s opponent in the election, which Touadéra has now been declared the winner.

On Christmas Day, for example, anti-Touadéra militias killed three Burundian UN peacekeepers in two separate attacks.

The 12,000-strong UN operation, Minusca, continues to strike in Central Africa. Minusca’s most diligent supporter is Rwanda, which also sent an additional 300 troops to Bangui at the same time as Russia.

On Monday Prosecutors in the Central African Republic announced that they would launch an investigation into the role played by former President Bozizé in the rebel-induced election disruption. Bozizeta and her supporters are being investigated into incitement to insurgency, assassination and theft, prosecutors told news agency Reuters.

On Monday, the news agency Reuters did not reach Bozizeta, but his party has previously denied allegations like this.