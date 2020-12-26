Challenging French influence in the country’s former colonies in equatorial and sub-Saharan Africa seems to be of particular interest to Russia.

Central Africa both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday in the republic.

The outcome of both is considered clear: a sitting president Faustin-Archange Touadéra and his United of Hearts party wins – if not otherwise, by electoral fraud.

Former colonial host France can mainly follow from the sidelines, which of its former African colonies will next move to the Friends of Moscow camp. The British colonial camp already includes Sudan, with which Russia recently agreed to establish a naval base on the shores of the Red Sea.

President Touadéra’s victory on Sunday could only be threatened with assassination, which is why Russia flew a group of 300 soldiers to the capital Bangui in the Christmas submarine week to ensure the election went smoothly.

Clashes may well be in the offing: three UN peacekeepers in Burundi were killed in two different attacks on Friday night by anti-Touadéra gun groups, news agencies say.

A soldier from the Russian company Sewa Security, part of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s bodyguard, was photographed in Berengo, Central Africa, in August. Sewa is also said to belong to the companies of Yevgeny Prigožin in addition to Wagner.­

Estimates according to the Central African Republic, there are already about 400 Russian soldiers or military advisers employed by Wagner, a private mercenary company. The owner of the company Jevgeni Prigožinilla there are licenses for at least three gold fields across the country.

Prigožin started diamond and gold businesses in the Central African Republic after Touadéra and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed on military cooperation between the two countries in Sochi in October 2017.

Russia then received an exemption from the UN Security Council to export arms and experts to Central Africa despite the arms embargo.

A UN mission car convoy overtook Anicet Georges Dologuele, the main opposition candidate, in Bangu on Friday.­

Wars the devastated Central African Republic is a state of less than five million inhabitants, which, despite its abundant natural resources, ranks second in the world in human statistics after Niger.

In 2013, the country plunged into complete anarchy in a civil war in which the main actors were the northern Muslim arms organization Seleka and its southern opponent Anti-Balaka.

French and UN peacekeepers managed to calm the situation with a political settlement. Most of the French peacekeepers left when Touadéra, a professor of mathematics, was elected president in 2016.

The UN’s 12,000-strong Minusca operation, on the other hand, continues in Central Africa. Minusca’s most diligent supporter is Rwanda, which also sent 300 more troops to Bangui at the same time as Russia.

Egyptian UN peacekeepers patrolled Bangui two days before the parliamentary and presidential elections on Friday.­

Russia began securing the second term of Touadéra less than two years ago. The case involved a former St. Petersburg police officer Valeri Zaharov. He is an advisor to the president and at the same time an employee of Wagner.

Ex-billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky according to a study funded by Zaharov, Zaharov was a key figure killed by three Russian journalists In the Central African Republic in the summer of 2018.

African War Crimes Investigator The Sentry Group report according to, Zakharov midwives the Khartoum Treaty signed in February 2019, in which the government and 14 armed groups agreed on an electoral peace. Zaharov, according to the report, flew on Prigožin’s Lobaye Invest planes around the country with a portfolio of money and bought both diamonds and gold from the leaders of the arms groups.

Khartoum with the treaty, the armed groups that signed it allowed the establishment of branch offices and election commissions in their territories. However, five rebel groups were excluded from the agreement and declared they would block the election by any means. Some of these groups had and have the support of neighboring countries.

Touadéra and her United Hearts Party, for their part, began to work on an emergency law that would have delayed the election and continued the president through an emergency law.

However, the Supreme Court of the Central African Republic repealed the law last June, according to a Sentry report, as soon as it received € 90,000 in support from France for its activities.

It would be in France’s mind if the election were won by the ex-president and the leader of Anti-Balaka Franҫois Bozizé. However, he had time to be declared ineligible, and the 15 challengers of the incumbent president don’t have very much of a chance in Sunday’s election.

Mali in August coup Moscow was suspected of being an architect. A couple of weeks ago Facebook announced the closure of about five hundred propaganda pages that salted false news in the Central African Republic and its neighborhood, either on behalf of France and against Russia, or vice versa.

A UN peacekeeper vehicle passed President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s election ad in Bangui on Friday.­

“On the one hand, it is important for France to have its public image in the Central African Republic,” a researcher at the French research institute Science Pon Roland Marchal said the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in an interview on Christmas Eve.

“I did so because neighboring Chad, the Republic of the Congo and Cameroon are hostile to Russia but interpret France’s inability to oppose Russia’s strengthening in Central Africa.”

“So France is showing weakness. But on the other hand, if you talk to French diplomats, then you will find that they have no real Central African policy, no interests there. France is there for purely historical reasons. ”

On the other hand According to Marchali, the elections in the Central African Republic are not major at all.

“Three-quarters of the countries and two-thirds of the resources important to the government are held by various arms groups.”