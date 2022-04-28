NAIROBI (Reuters) – Africa is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases largely due to the surge in reported cases in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

“This week, new Covid-19 cases and deaths on the continent increased for the first time after a decline of more than two months for cases and one month for deaths,” said Benido Impouma, Director of Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO Africa, in an online press conference.

“This increase is largely associated with the increasing number of cases reported in South Africa as the country enters the winter season when respiratory illnesses become more prevalent,” added Impouma.

Africa was experiencing a lull in Covid cases, with the WHO earlier this month pointing to the longest decline in weekly infections on the continent since the start of the pandemic.

But last week, cases began to rise in South Africa — the country with the most infections and deaths in Africa to date — and health officials are monitoring for signs of a fifth wave of infection.

“Just in the last week, cases in the country (South Africa) have doubled and there is a small increase in hospitalizations. Although the Ômicron variant continues to mutate, there is no current evidence to suggest that this new increase is linked to any new lineage or new variants,” said Impouma.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Hereward Holland)

