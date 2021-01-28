Africa provides 400 million additional doses of Corona vaccine

Today, Thursday, a health official announced that the African Union has secured an additional 400 million doses of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine to prevent Covid-19 disease.

Africa is striving to get vaccines available to its 1.3 billion people. Only a few countries on the continent have started dosing.

John Nkengasung, head of the African Union’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said in an online press briefing that the union would get 400 million doses of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine produced by the Indian Serum Institute, in addition to the 270 million doses that were previously secured.

AstraZeneca vaccine is best suited to African health systems because it does not require storage at extremely low temperatures like other vaccines.

On a separate front from the efforts of the African Union, the continent will receive about 600 million doses of vaccine this year through the “Kovacs” program, which is co-led by the United Nations and aims to provide vaccines to poor countries.

Health agencies aspire to vaccinate about 30 to 35 percent of the African population this year, and this percentage will increase to 60 percent within two to three years. The African Union says the vaccines it has received will be distributed according to population numbers.

The continent recorded 3.5 million cases of the disease and 88 thousand deaths, which is a lower death toll than countries such as the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.