“We are very satisfied, we have achieved a large and authoritative presence on the African side and capable of representing different requests: fromenergy to food security and the academy”. This was stated by Lapo Pistelli, director of Public Affairs at Eni, at the end of the inaugural Conference of the International Network on African Energy Transition organized by Eni and Luiss.

“It was important work. Over the two days it emerged that there is a risk of mutual unbalanced perception. Europeans talk about Africa with energy security in mind and dictating somewhat easy transition recipes. While Africans complain that they are not part of the mission equation but that they suffer the consequences, as well as often thinking that Europeans do not understand the issue of climate migration and the link with food security. Having a place where these issues are all together is precious for having a properly fueled debate and increasing awareness.”