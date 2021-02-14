It is finally by video-conference, in the name of respect for health rules, that Emmanuel Macron will participate in the G5 Sahel summit which opens this Monday in Chad. An eagerly awaited event, both the President of the Republic and the Ministers of the Armed Forces and of Foreign Affairs have given the prospect of important announcements in recent weeks, of a reduction in the French system to a withdrawal schedule, after eight years of a conflict which turned into a veritable quagmire. As in Afghanistan where international troops, led by the United States, are preparing, twenty years later, to return the keys of the country to the Taliban, whom they claimed to be driving out of power, the security situation continues to deteriorate. , despite the triumphant communiques of the French army.

By presenting his wishes to the military on January 19, Emmanuel Macron mentioned a possible “Resizing” troops deployed there. “The results obtained by our forces in the Sahel, combined with the greater intervention of our European partners, will allow us to adjust our effort”, he assured, recalling that the reinforcements of 600 men decided last year were “Temporary” and likely to be replaced by the entry into action of the Takuba force, which brings together several countries of the European Union. Thursday, during a hearing in the Senate, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian allowed himself the same satisfaction: “The Pau summit (in January 2020 – Editor’s note) was that of the military burst. That of N’Djamena will be that of the diplomatic, political and development leap in order to consolidate the results of the last months ”, He promised, whatever the situation on the ground is actually more dire than ever.

4,250 deaths in 2020

“Our challenge is to succeed in transforming tactical gains and victories into political and social progress (…). This will be the whole purpose of the N’Djamena summit ”, added Florence Parly. To hide the explosion of violence and the endless extension of a conflict zone which now threatens Togo, Senegal, Benin or Côte d’Ivoire, the French war communication praised, in January, the ‘elimination of a hundred jihadists during a three-week joint operation between the French and Malian forces, or that of the emir of al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb Abdelmalek Droukdel, killed on June 3, 2020 near Tessalit (northern Mali).

According to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, 2020 was the deadliest year in terms of violence committed by extremist militants in the Sahel, with around 4,250 deaths, a 60% increase over 2019. And 2021 does not look much better, as illustrated by the attack on a Malian army post blamed on jihadists on February 3, killing ten soldiers and causing significant material damage. .

Like the Taliban in Afghanistan, the insurgents are patiently betting on the lack of motivation of local armies as underpaid as they are under-equipped and on the weariness of Western public opinion in the face of the return of soldiers in coffins – 55 for France since 2013 -, like the meager political, security and social gains obtained. “It is the Afghan syndrome where we explained that, with the military and money to help a poor country to develop, we were going to get there”, notes the ex-diplomat Laurent Bigot (read opposite).

Accusations of “burrs”

In the Sahel, in its nearby “Tartar Desert”, France is trying in vain to stop another defeat, the one it suffered on the front of “information war”. “Fight against terrorism, recognizes Florence Parly, involves (…) protecting oneself from wars of influence and disinformation among populations, who play with perceptions. “ Here too, the failure of “Barkhane” is obvious. Manhandled by the local political classes, able to throw their own carelessness on the back of Paris, by a Sahelian public opinion sensitive to the neocolonial dimension of this return in force of the French military occupation and by the disinformation orchestrated by the great rival powers (China, United States, Russia), France is witnessing, powerless, an increase in demonstrations hostile to its presence, although these have been less visible in recent weeks because of the restrictions imposed in the context of the fight against coronavirus epidemic.

The French army is also struggling against accusations of “burrows”, like the controversy, still alive, on an aerial bombardment carried out on January 3 by the force “Barkhane” near the village of Bounti, in the center. from Mali. The staff indicates to have “Neutralized” terrorists, according to the newspeak in force, when local sources assure that the raid in reality aimed at a civil marriage … A drama as a concentrate of the Sahelian impasse, mixing “collateral damage”, war propaganda and incapacity States of the sub-region to regain a foothold in areas swarmed by armed groups.