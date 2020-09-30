Africa Only one load of Tanzanian avocado farm rots, and the story is no exception: Africa may survive pandemic better than expected

The problems of food security and agriculture are serious, but the GDP of many countries is growing nonetheless.

Avocados the harvest season was over in the first week of September. From the Director of Operations and Development of an Africado agricultural company in Tanzania From Nev Harries became a relieved email.

“All the refrigerated trucks for export shipments eventually reached Mombasa via the Holil border station,” Harries wrote. “We managed to get all the avocados moving without throwing anything away.”

“Except for one cargo that was on its way to an oil mill in Nairobi. The truck was stuck at the Namanga border station for a week, and the avocados were ruined. ”

It may not have been a big loss. Africado exports thousands of tons of its avocado production mainly to Europe. Only non-edible fruit is exported to Nairobi oil workers. Kenyans use avocado oil to make cosmetics, among other things.

The opposite could have happened, as the coronavirus summer has been difficult in Africa.

Many African countries quickly introduced severe restrictive measures in the spring, as the continent has experience of communicable diseases. President of Tanzania John Magufuli however, took roughly the same line as the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, according to which diseases come and go, the economy is more important.

Maguful’s coronavirus policy inflamed gaps with neighboring countries, and Kenya, still pushing a tight line of coronavirus restrictions, closed the border. Truck queues at border stations increased just as the avocado harvest season began in May.

“At the start of the harvest, the epidemic situation was the subject of intergovernmental talks, and there was some confusion at the border,” Nev Harries says by telephone from Machame, on the southwest slopes of Kilimanjaro. “The limit was between one and three days closed, in one case a week.”

“Fortunately, we have refrigeration equipment in the equipment, and the avocados remained in good condition. And thankfully, avocados are not like flowers or vegetables that need to be made available to consumers quickly after harvest. Avocados are shipped to Europe, and it normally takes a month for them to reach the consumer. ”

Africado is an African loss story that began in 2007. On the Kenyan side, the British worked on coffee plantations James Parsons bought a 137 – hectare coffee farm on the western slope of Kilimanjaro on the Tanzanian side, which had been left on the shores by the German owner and the fall in world market prices for coffee, and converted it into an avocado plantation.

Parsons was revealed to be a true seer, as avocados became a real hit in the United States and Europe soon after. In Finland Alexander and Hanna Gullichsen released their avocado paste recipes in the fall of 2012 and there is still no end to consumption growth.

Africado’s main market area is Europe, but Tanzanian hit fruit is not imported to Finland.

Last year, the Finnish state development financier Finnfund guaranteed the company a loan of EUR 2.5 million, and the British Agricultural Development Fund Agdevco gave guarantees for one million. In addition, Norfund Norway became an owner of the company.

Africado has 300 employees and seasonal workers at harvest time.­

Parsons managed to double the area under cultivation and introduced a new variety. The farm prides itself on its cultivation techniques, with which it has substantially reduced the use of irrigation water.

Africado Bread has 300 employees and an additional 380 seasonal employees at harvest time. In addition, the company has recruited hundreds of contract farmers in the region, who are surprised to receive additional income from a plant that previously had no economic value.

Transportation problems in addition, however, the coronavirus summer caused a market disruption. Namely, Peru managed to get an exceptionally good avocado harvest, but exports to the United States stalled because of the pandemic. Thus, the fruit was shipped to Europe, where prices fell to the delight of consumers and to the chagrin of producers.

“Fortunately, the avocado crop doesn’t need to be harvested the moment it ripens,” Nev Harris points out. So the Tanzanians waited until August until everyone capable of clawing was recruited to harvest.

“We haven’t had a single case of the disease,” Harris says. “And the disease does not spread in sparsely populated rural areas in the same way as in big cities.”

On the other hand, coronavirus testing in Tanzania has been so limited that no one knows the real infection situation in the country. But in neighboring Kenya, for example, a school is being opened in October because of the eased situation, even though the schools were initially to be closed until January.

Also read: Africa became a bright spot in coronavirus statistics: “Almost everyone wears a face shield”

Africado’s minor coronavirus losses are surprising, but not unique. In addition to the virus, Africa also seems to be able to cope with the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic with fewer adversities than was feared in the summer.

Epidemic devastated South Africa is in serious trouble, and in addition, the economic situation is very weak in the major oil-producing countries of Nigeria, Angola and Gabon due to falling prices.

But an economist at Renaissance Capital Charles Robertson estimates that otherwise Africa is doing better than expected.

“Many sub-Saharan African countries are outpacing the world economy in their growth rates,” says Robertson In The Financial Times. The economy is forecast to grow this year in Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda, among others.

The International Monetary Fund predicted that the GDP of African countries would fall by an average of 1.4 per cent this year due to the epidemic.

Agriculture the position appeared to be particularly poor at the outbreak of the epidemic. Africa as a whole is completely dependent on imported food and the world market, as its own agricultural production has not kept pace with population growth and urbanization.

Transport difficulties, export restrictions and hoarding pushed up consumer prices for food as early as the spring, and in addition, the pandemic made it more difficult to import and raise prices for seeds, feed and fertilizers. Despite food imports, agriculture accounts for a significant share of African exports, and difficulties such as the Kenyan-Tanzanian border threatened exports.

Finnfund’s economists Minna Kuusisto is not yet rejoicing in Africa’s success.

“In many African countries, our own agricultural production is not enough to feed people, ie food is imported from abroad,” says Kuusisto. “When foreign exchange earnings collapse, there is no money to buy food.”

“The private sector in developing countries is a major employer and there are no large stimulus packages available in these countries, they cannot be afforded,” Kuusisto points out. “However, the private sector employs 90 percent of the workforce.”