The fears of health authorities have been confirmed: the monkeypox epidemic that has caused 450 deaths so far this year in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has crossed its borders. Last week, Kenya and Uganda reported three cases, and sequencing of the viruses has determined that it is a variant that had only been previously detected in the Central African country., more lethal than the one that caused the global outbreak in 2022, according to the prestigious scientific journal Science.

The detection of a case in Kenya at the height of the tourist season, with thousands of travellers from Europe and America, has raised fears of a global spread of the virus. In recent days, countries bordering the DRC such as Burundi, the Central African Republic and Rwanda have also reported cases of mpox (as the disease is also called). “We warned about it,” regrets in Science Placide Mbala, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Biomedical Research in the DRC: “People are very mobile in the eastern part of the country (…) It was only a matter of time before we started seeing cases in neighbouring countries.”

Since the beginning of 2022, 37,583 cases and 1,451 deaths have been reported in 15 African Union member countries. Of these, 14,250 cases and 456 deaths in 10 countries are reported so far in 2024, or a case fatality rate of 3.2%, according to the latest data update from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). published on July 30. These figures represent 160% and 19% more, respectively, than in the same period in 2023. The vast majority of cases have been detected in Congo, where the most severe clade (phylogenetic group) I of the virus is present, with 13,791 cases and 450 deaths. In the outbreak that forced the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare an international emergency in 2022, clade II, More than 99,000 cases have been confirmed in 116 countries, Most of them in America and Europe, but only 208 deaths, which represents a fatality rate of 0.2%.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed the concern of the situation, stressing that “more funding and support is needed for a comprehensive response” against MPOX.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the worrying nature of the situation in a message on Sunday on social network Xin which he stressed that “a more deadly strain of mpox is spreading to multiple African countries” and that “more funding and support is needed for a comprehensive response.” “I am considering convening an emergency committee (…) to advise me on whether the mpox outbreak should be declared a public health emergency of international concern,” that is, the highest level of alarm of the organization. Two days earlier, it had been announced that the African Union had approved on an urgent basis the allocation of 10.4 million dollars of covid funds existing vaccines to “support ongoing efforts to combat the MPOX outbreak across the continent.” DRC has validated two vaccines and is attempting to secure supplies, but none are currently available, According to Doctors Without Borders.

Mpox, the name by which the WHO renamed monkeypox in 2022 to avoid stigmatization, was historically endemic in 11 of the 26 provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and mainly affected rural areas and children under 15 years of age, who represent 68% of cases and 85% of deaths in this country. But the increase in cases over the past two years led the government to declare a national outbreak in December 2022, with 22 provinces affected. Until then, primary infection was usually through contact with rodents, while transmission between people occurred through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions or contaminated objects. However, in 2023, sexual transmission was identified for the first time as a form of infection in the country.

A woman shows the marks caused by mpox on her son’s back on July 18 in Nyiragongo, near Goma, in North Kivu province (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Arlette Bashizi (REUTERS)

Since September, an outbreak of a new clade I variant in South Kivu, in the east of the country, has spread within the province, According to the WHOand is spreading in neighbouring North Kivu and its capital, Goma, a city of two million people. It is also the variant that has been detected in Kenya and Uganda. As this is a transit zone between countries in Central Africa, it was to be expected that the virus would jump borders, as it is doing. Due to the intense activity of the transport network in Kenya’s northern corridor, which connects the Kenyan port of Mombasa along the Indian Ocean with landlocked countries in eastern Central Africa, there is a possibility of cross-transmission in this environment. The arrival of around two million foreign tourists a year, most between July and September, also raises fears of a global spread of the virus. “There is a real risk of an explosion, given the huge population movements in and out of the DRC,” says Louis Albert Massing, medical coordinator of the DRC. Doctors Without Borders in the country, in a recent text.

On Wednesday, 31 July, the Kenyan Ministry of Health reported the first case of mpox, detected in a person travelling from Uganda to Rwanda via Kenya at the Taita Taveta border point in the south of the country. Kenya’s Director-General of Public Health and former WHO Executive Committee Chair Patrick Amoth explained in a telephone interview: “One of the things we do is check visitors arriving on our territory for mpox symptoms through our surveillance system, and then we put in place the necessary measures, including quarantine and isolation for potential cases. We also have the laboratory capacity to be able to do a PCR test for mpox diagnosis.”

Amoth recalls that vaccines against smallpox, “which is closely related to mpox, have been used worldwide to prevent exposed people from developing the infection,” as well as using drugs to alleviate symptoms such as fever and joint and throat pain. “Many times this disease resolves itself without causing major problems, but for a small group of people, it can be serious and could lead to death,” he warns, although he believes that “the surveillance system that the global community has put in place should be able to quickly control the outbreak without causing any serious problems.”

Jean Kakuru Biyambo, 48, a resident of the Muja camp for displaced Congolese, in Goma hospital, where he was receiving treatment for MPOX, on July 16.

Arlette Bashizi (REUTERS)

A common symptom of this disease is a blister-like rash that can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genitals, and anal areas. Other symptoms include fever, headache, back pain, muscle aches, lack of energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Doctors don’t want to treat my daughter. They seem afraid to get close to her. Mother of a girl with symptoms in Burundi

Lack of knowledge about the disease and the stigma associated with it, which in some areas is linked to witchcraft and in others to homosexual relations, make it difficult to detect and treat. One example is Burundi, a small country bordering the DRC, where as of Thursday there had been 22 cases of mpox and no deaths, according to Polycarpe Ndayikeza, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. Even among health workers there is a low level of knowledge of the infection. “Doctors do not want to treat my daughter. They seem to be afraid to go near her. I am very worried,” said the mother of a girl with symptoms who was admitted that day to the Prince Regent Charles Hospital in Bujumbura, the capital of the country until 2019 and seat of government. “This disease is strange. The fever and sore throat do not worry me, but the spread of these skin rashes traumatizes me,” she said. A few minutes later, a WHO team arrived, and health workers collected samples from the patient.

Through radio announcements, the Burundian government is trying to raise awareness among the population by describing the symptoms, the ways of contagion and the preventive measures to avoid its spread, which include washing hands regularly with clean water and soap, avoiding hand-to-hand contact and practicing social distancing. However, this is difficult to comply with in a city that has long suffered from shortages of drinking water and fuel, which makes handwashing difficult and forces residents to wait in long queues and squeeze into buses.

Community transmission in South Africa

Together with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the WHO recently warned of the situation in South Africa, where 20 cases of mpox have recently been reported, three of them fatal and the first cases in that country since 2022. All cases were men, and most identified themselves as men who have sex with men. In this case, the virus is clade II, which is in principle less serious. “The sudden appearance of these cases, none of whom reported international travel, the very high prevalence of HIV among confirmed cases and the high case fatality rate suggest that confirmed cases are only a small proportion of all cases that could have occurred, and that community transmission is ongoing,” The UN agency warned in early July.

According to WHO, the risk to human health for the general public remains low in South Africa, while the risk to men who have sex with men, trans and gender-diverse people and sex workers is moderate. However, it warns, “there is a potential for increased health impact if the spread continues among these and other vulnerable groups in South Africa and neighbouring countries.”

