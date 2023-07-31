Monday, July 31, 2023
Africa | Niger's ousted president met Chad's leader

July 31, 2023
World Europe
Africa | Niger’s ousted president met Chad’s leader

Bazoum has been in custody since the middle of last week, when he was arrested in connection with the coup.

of Niger ousted president Mohamed Bazoum has been seen for the first time since he was arrested by the military following a coup last week. Tells about it British broadcasting company BBC.

Bazoum met with the leader of Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby Itnon In the capital of Niger, Niamey, the BBC reports.

Déby has led reconciliation talks in the country after the West African economic community Ecowas gave the junta that seized power in Niger a week to relinquish power and did not rule out the possibility of using force.

According to the BBC, Déby also met with the head of the junta, Gen By Abdourahmane Tchian. Tchiani declared himself the new ruler of Niger on Friday.

Junta has vowed to defend Niger from “attack” by regional or western powers. It has also accused former colonial power France of planning a military intervention.

Juntta has also said that he has suspended the export of uranium and gold to France.

Niger is the seventh largest producer of uranium in the world.

The country’s coup has raised concerns that Niger, which was a key ally of Western countries in the fight against jihadist groups, could become closer to Russia in the future.

Niger’s neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, have already become closer with Russia after France announced that it would withdraw its troops from the countries at the beginning of the year.

