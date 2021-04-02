Africa Niger made history when power first changed democratically – a country overshadowed by a coup attempt and attacks from two terrorist fronts

The new president of Niger is facing a difficult security problem.

In Niger was made on Friday history when the new president Mohamed Bazoum gave his inaugural speech in the capital, Niamey. Bazoum won the second round of the presidential election in February with 55.6 percent of the vote. Bazoum, representing the Democratic Socialist Party of Niger (PNDS-Tarayya), previously served as foreign minister and now the right-hand man of the outgoing president.

For the first time during Niger’s independence, power changed peacefully, from one elected president to another. This is considered a major victory for democracy, despite being the most notable opposition candidate, the Prime Minister Hama Amadou could not run because of the infant judgment. According to Amadou, this is a political judgment.

The victory of democracy however, overshadowed by intensified terrorism and the coup attempt. Just two days before Bazoum’s inauguration, an attempt was made to attack the Presidential Palace. It took half an hour to shoot on Wednesday morning.

According to a government spokesman, this was a failed coup attempt. Authorities arrested several suspects in the act. According to AFP sources, those arrested included members of the Nigerien armed forces who were behind the coup attempt.

There is nothing unusual about coup attempts in Niger. Since the country gained independence from France in 1960, there have been several coup attempts. Four coups have also been successful, the most recent in 2010.

Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, photographed on February 23rd. Bazoum received more than 55 percent of the vote in the February election.­

The state quickly got rid of Wednesday’s coup attempt. Terrorism, on the other hand, is an ever-worsening security threat in Niger that the new president must address.

Bazoum’s election victory after that the number of bloody attacks increased further. For example, on Sunday, March 21, motorcyclists attacked several villages near the Mali border. More than 140 members of the Tuareg community died in the attack. Only the same week on Monday the gunmen had killed at least 58 people in an attack on vehicles carrying people returning from the market.

Southwestern Niger is insecure, with Islamist terrorist groups operating on the border of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso with ties to Al Qaeda or the so-called Islamist State (IS).

Niger’s new president, Bazou, said the main terrorist bases are in Menaka and Gao in eastern and central Mali, Reuters reported. Indeed, Bazou announced at his inauguration that cooperation with Mali will be a diplomatic priority for his administration.

“The current situation in Mali has a direct impact on the security of our country,” the president said.

An arrested protester is trying to escape a police vehicle in the Nigerian capital Niamey. Opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane, who lost the presidential election the day before, said he did not approve of the election result.­

In his speech, Bazou strongly condemned the terrorists. In particular, he stressed that the attacks are about attacks on Niger by foreign terrorist leaders.

“The barbarism of terrorist groups has crossed all boundaries,” Bazoum said.

“Terrorist groups are mass murdering huge numbers of innocent civilians and in doing so are committing real war crimes.”

Violence the threat is not limited to southwestern Niger. In the southeast, on the Nigerian-Niger border, terrorist attacks are perpetrated by Boko Haram jihadists.

UN Security Council has expressed concern about the “explosive” security situation in the Sahel region. In Niger, Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso, terrorism, crime and inter-ethnic disputes often overlap. One of the main root causes of the problem is that the region’s scarce natural resources are not enough to meet the needs of all the region’s residents.

Terrorists take advantage of inter-ethnic tensions and the limited presence of the central government in remote areas. Terrorists are also known to recruit child soldiers.

Niger is the poorest country in the world with a population of about 22 million people. Most of its area is the Sahara Desert and the Sahel Plains.