The Sahel, Lake Chad, Somalia, the Sinai and now Mozambique. In recent years, Africa has become the new frontier of the jihadist groups, skillful in putting down roots taking advantage of the weakness of the States.

Since last Saturday, after a bloody attack, jihadists control the city of Palma, in northeastern Mozambique, the latest misfortune for a continent that has become a priority for the two planetary terrorist groups.

According to the Soufan Center, an independent American think tank, “if it receives increasing help from ISIS headquarters, whether in funding or tactical expertise, (the group) could continue to gain strength … in the region. expanded geographically, it could attract foreign fighters. “

Al Qaeda was born in Afghanistan and ISIS, between Iraq and Syria. But they have decentralized, thanks to the loyalty sworn to him by armed groups that enjoy a certain autonomy.

According to a jihadism expert who has requested anonymity and publishes his analysis on the twitter account Mister_Q, Africa represents only 16.5% of the claims of ISIS attacks since January 2020.

Entire families had to leave the city of Palma, in Mozambique, after the bloody ISIS attack last weekend. Photo: REUTERS

But what ISIS regards as its “provinces” in West Africa (ISWAP), Central Africa (ISCAP) and Sinai have mobilized 38 of the last 64 “covers” of its propaganda weekly Al Naba. .

The displaced from Palma continued to arrive this Thursday in southern districts of the battered province of Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique -Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba- after traveling the at least 175 kilometers that separate them from these towns on foot or by private boats. and commercials that have approached the coast of the attacked area.

Violence has been emptying the district of Palma in recent years, since the start in 2017 of the insurgency of the jihadist group Al Shabab in Cabo Delgado, which has already displaced nearly 700,000 people from their homes and caused thousands of deaths.

Strong terrorist presence

Despite eight years of French military intervention, ISIS and Al Qaeda have omnipresent franchises in the Sahel where, without formally dominating the territory, they control the desert areas that the central states have set aside.

“Al Qaeda and ISIS have suffered heavy casualties over the past decade,” recalls Brenda Githing’u, a Johannesburg-based counterterrorism analyst. “Today, its African subsidiaries contribute to its willingness to show its resilience through global expansion,” he adds.

The “signature” of the two large jihadist groups is misleading. Nothing indicates that it is piloted from above. Sometimes it is taken for granted that there are money transfers, but they do not send weapons, or reinforcements of combatants and they do not give military orders.

v 1.5 Mozambique

Infographic: Clarion

And although there are active groups from the east to the west of the continent, from the Somali Al Shabab to Algeria, through Libya and the Sahel, with the proven intention of advancing towards the Gulf of Guinea, it is not possible to speak of a “Sahelistán” nor of a self-proclaimed “caliphate”, like the one that existed between Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2019.

In Mozambique, “ISIS does not necessarily supply weapons or money. It is more of an ideological membership,” says Mister_Q.

Many groups in Africa work like this: the groups are united to supreme hierarchies through principled loyalty, centralized communication and even strategic advice. But this is not a pyramidal military operation.

The attack claimed by ISIS last weekend in the Mozambique city of Palma forced thousands of people to flee. Photo: EFE

Local interests

It would also be wrong to view the African progression as the result of a successful strategy. Tore Hamming, researcher at the War Studies Department at King’s College London, believes that it responds to a double dynamic: they are interested in approaching international jihadism and it turns out that Islamist groups are considered the most effective.

“There is no doubt that these local insurgents have integrated global networks,” he told AFP.

But these groups are content with immediate goals, without an internationalist vision.

Whatever the Western foreign ministers say, the jihadists of Africa have never shown the intention of committing attacks in Europe, nor in North America. Claiming that the French anti-jihadist force Barkhane aims to protect France is, at best, a hypothesis, say analysts consulted by AFP.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that the leaders of the African jihad will occupy positions of responsibility in the large groups, at least in the short term.

Like the leader of Al Qaeda in the Sahel, the Tuareg Iyad Ag Ghaly, the leaders of the Somali Al Shabab “have local agendas and I do not see any who can aspire” to a global position, sums up Stig Jarle Hansen, an expert on the Horn. from Africa at the University of Norway.

But in the face of the military difficulties of the large groups in the Middle East or South Asia, “their relative importance has increased.”

Source: AFP

