As a young geologist working for Senegal's state-owned oil company in the 1990s, Macky Sall was tasked with exploring for oil and gas in the West African country. For many years, his and his colleagues' excavations yielded nothing.
But more than two decades later, after Sall was elected president of Senegal, an American energy company found a gas reserve so large that he described it as “a game changer.” The discovery of 15 trillion cubic feet of gas in 2015 transformed Senegal into one of Africa's largest potential producers of natural gas — and turned SAL into a global advocate for the right of developing countries to use their resources, including fossil fuels, for industrialization and development. . After several postponements, Senegal is now scheduled to start producing gas from reserves later this year, according to oil and gas giant British Petroleum (BP), which is leading the process. The World Bank estimates that Africa was home to 40% of natural gas discoveries between 2010 and 2020, including a discovery off the coast of Senegal near St. Louis and another, smaller deposit near the capital, Dakar.
In 2022, in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, European leaders, who had previously pledged to move away from fossil fuels, began looking toward natural gas in Africa to replace flows from Russia. However, environmentalists have warned that such efforts by developing countries could become among the most important drivers of climate change and thwart global attempts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
Environmental researchers generally agree that natural gas is better than oil and coal, but they also say it is still a fossil fuel that contributes greatly to global warming at a time when the United Nations has warned of the need for radical action to limit climate change. Developing countries, such as Senegal, often look to the World Bank and other global financial institutions for help in achieving such ambitious development.
These natural gas projects will therefore constitute a test of international pledges made at climate conferences to phase out fossil fuels. Sall has repeatedly clashed with environmental protection groups at global climate and energy conferences. In an interview this month, Sall dismissed the criticism as “climate fanaticism,” saying many of the critics were from developed countries, including the United States, where industrialization was made possible by fossil fuels. He added: “How do you tell people in Africa, where half the population does not have access to electricity…” Leave your resources in the ground. “We need a just energy transition.”
SAL is among the leaders and energy analysts who argue that natural gas in particular will be essential to bringing electricity to the homes of the 600 million people on the continent who still lack it. From the shore of Saint Louis in West Africa, the infrastructure needed to process Senegalese gas looms on the horizon. The gas reserve itself, discovered by Kosmos Energy Dallas, is located about 75 miles offshore along Senegal's maritime border with Mauritania, and more than a mile below the seafloor, making it among the deepest offshore projects in Africa to date. now.
In 2016, BP signed a contract as operator of the field, which officials believe has 30 years of production potential. Kosmos estimates that the total gas discovered by the company in the region is about 100 trillion cubic feet. Algeria, Egypt, and Nigeria are currently the largest producers of natural gas in Africa.
The United States remains the world's largest producer of natural gas, followed by Russia, Iran, and Canada. For the people of Saint Louis, located between the Senegal River and the Atlantic Ocean, climate change is not a theoretical threat.
The United Nations has identified it as the city most vulnerable in all of Africa to rising sea levels. Senegal has a higher rate of electricity use than most other countries on the continent. However, 30% of the population still lacks electricity.
Vijaya Ramachandran, an energy analyst at the Breakthrough Institute in California, said that Africa's “massive energy deficit” must be taken into account in discussions about the use of fossil fuels, noting that the average African citizen consumes the equivalent of energy in one year. The American citizen consumes it in four days. Total emissions from the continent represent less than 4% of the global total, even though Africans represent nearly 20% of the population. But even after Senegal's offshore gas field begins production in the coming months, many Senegalese still have a long wait. Sall said the vast majority of the gas produced initially will be exported to Europe. The government intends to exploit the second field, which is closer to Dakar, for local use.
Sall believes that gas will help Senegal transition away from oil, which supplies most of the country's electricity, while bringing more energy from renewable sources into the electrical grid. But he said it was unclear whether the World Bank and other international development agencies would help finance expensive infrastructure projects, including pipelines and a processing plant needed to use the gas domestically. The World Bank provided $30 million in financing in 2017 to develop Senegal's natural gas sector, but the bank dropped its financing several years ago for another project to convert existing power plants to natural gas.
A report released this month by the International Energy Agency outlined the challenges facing Senegal’s gas industry as development banks move away from financing fossil fuel projects, noting that “the country’s gas infrastructure is still under discussion, and it is unclear how much it will cost, who will finance it, and when.” “Ready.”
World Bank President Ajay Banga said that it has significantly reduced financing for fossil fuel projects, including natural gas, over the past decade. He acknowledged that poor countries still need gas for their development, adding that the bank believes that natural gas “plays a role, but it is a very small role.” Even if the World Bank does not fund gas projects in Senegal, Sall said the country will still find a way forward. Natural gas may emit less carbon dioxide than oil and coal, which India and China use to fuel their growing economies, but environmental activists say developing gas projects is short-sighted.
At the current rate at which natural gas projects are being developed, 70% of the increase in fossil fuel emissions by 2030 is expected to come from gas, according to Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration between two German-based nonprofits. The group found that for the world to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels, natural gas power must be produced at less than a third of today's levels and phased out by 2040. Rachel Chasson*
