During an escort mission Monday morning between the towns of Hombori and Gossi in Mali, which are near Niger and Burkina Faso, three French soldiers were victims of an explosive device. On board their armored vehicle, in this area known as “the three borders”, the young soldiers, aged 21, 23 and 28, of the 1st hunter regiment of Thierville-sur-Meuse, who patrolled for the anti-terrorist operation ” Barkhane ”, died moments later. Launched in 2014 by France after the “Serval” and “Sparrowhawk” missions, it sees a majority of its 5,100 staff concentrated in this eastern part of Mali. “” Barkhane ”aims to eradicate jihadist forces in the Sahel and the Sahara. Today, apart from a few occasional successes, we can consider it a failure. This strategy, based essentially on the military aspect, has not prevented the proliferation of Salafist jihadist forces and armed groups throughout the region, in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Côte d’Ivoir. e and up to Mozambique ”, analysis for Humanity André Bourgeot, emeritus research director at the CNRS and specialist in Mali.

“Islamic State” designated as main enemy

This purely security logic, which continues to multiply the levels with the G5 Sahel and brings together Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad in the recent operation “Takouba” (carried out in the region of the three borders), demonstrates its limit. Because these new deaths bring to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since 2013. The French president, who greeted “With the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers”, has clearly indicated that it wants to continue this strategy. In his press release on Monday, the head of state wished to express “His entire confidence in the French soldiers deployed in the Sahel, (he) salutes their courage and recalls France’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism”. Already, after the Pau summit of the G5 Sahel, in January 2020, Emmanuel Macron had decreed the sending of 600 additional men on the spot to fight “the Islamic State” in the Great Sahara, designated as the main enemy.

“A real contradiction between the army and the executive”

However, the question of a gradual withdrawal from the military operation “Barkhane” is raised. Two weeks earlier, the French chief of staff, General Lecointre, visited Mali on December 10 and 11 in Bamako and then in Gao, and discussed this possibility with the Malian authorities and the military hierarchy. “The statements of the French president reveal a real contradiction between the army and the executive. Two lines seem to clash. Or are we facing a turnaround? In any case, this demonstrates the absence of a coherent strategy concerning the Sahel on the part of the Élysée and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ”, notes André Bourgeot. The beginning of a response could come from the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who is to spend New Year’s Eve in Chad with French soldiers, and meet with the command of the forces of the “Barkhane” device. In the meantime, the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, claims “A debate in Parliament on the question of the French presence in Mali” because “It does not provide a lasting solution”.

In Mali, the democratic transition has progressed little since the military coup of August 18, which overthrew Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. “We are witnessing a process of militarization of the state. The military in power keep placing men of their own. They have just appointed governors, prefects and sub-prefects. An evolution towards a dictatorial regime which hardly reassures the populations ”, concludes André Bourgeot. Shortly before, at the beginning of December, Malick Diaw, one of the main generals of the junta, had been installed at the head of the National Transitional Council, an assembly which acts as Parliament.