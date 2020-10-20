Africa Militants release more than 1,300 prisoners from Congolese prison: “The attackers came in large numbers”

A group of Islamist rebels is suspected of perpetrating the imprisonment.

Congo armed men have released more than 1,300 prisoners in the city of Ben in the eastern part of the country, news agencies say.

The perpetrators of the imprisonment are suspected to be the local Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which wanted to release its members.

Only about a hundred prisoners remained in Kangbay Prison.

“The attackers came in large numbers and managed to break the door with an electrical device,” the mayor Modeste Bakwanamaha told Reuters. “We believe the ADF is behind this.”

ADF was founded more than 20 years ago in Uganda’s neighboring country, Uganda. It has been operating in eastern Congo since the Ugandan armed forces expelled it from their homeland in the 1990s.

Escapes are common in Congolese overcrowded and poorly guarded prisons. Hundreds of prisoners also escaped in the summer of 2017, when the same prison was attacked.

Members of local rebel groups as well as ADF fighters sit in Kangbay Prison.

Two prisoners were shot in an attack on Tuesday morning. Police caught 14 fugitives, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. By the afternoon, some twenty inmates had returned to prison, according to Reuters news agency.

Year then in November, the Congolese army launched an extensive operation against the ADF. In retaliation, the faction left its base, split into smaller groups, and has attacked civilians.

Estimates of the number of civilians killed by the ADF vary. Reuters cites UN figures that a group of Islamist insurgents has killed more than a thousand civilians since the beginning of last year.

The ADF is one of more than a hundred armed groups operating in eastern Congo.