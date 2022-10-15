October 15, 2022 20:20

African nations on Saturday urged creditors to speed up debt relief, stressing that delays are limiting growth on a continent facing a host of challenges.

Situmbiko Musukutwani, Zambia’s finance minister, told an online IMF press conference that debt relief was a “vital aspect” of bringing the global economy back to “normal”.

“Our ability to participate in the global economy is restricted,” he added.

“All we can do is urge our partners, the creditors, to view this issue as a matter of urgency. That is what we demand, speed is what we need.”

In 2020, with the spread of COVID-19 in Africa, Zambia became the first country on the continent to default on its external debt estimated at $17.3 billion.

The G20 agreed on a “common framework” for restructuring the debt of the poorest countries, but implementation has been slow.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused China – a major creditor of many African countries – of “not engaging constructively” and obstructing efforts to relieve debt.

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube also called before the International Monetary Fund committee to speed up debt relief for African countries.

“We are going through a very difficult time globally,” he added.

“We don’t want indebtedness to hinder the growth of African countries, just because creditors are too slow to do the right thing,” he said.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund announced that sub-Saharan Africa faces the “most challenging environment in years” as the economy’s post-pandemic recovery is hampered by high inflation, high interest rates and slow global economic activity.

He called for a better application of the “common framework”.

