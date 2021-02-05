Africa Madagascar was reportedly found to have the smallest reptile in the world

The world’s smallest reptile may be a chameleon the size of a sunflower seed that lives in the rainforest of northern Madagascar.

Researchers believe they have found the world ‘s smallest reptile in Madagascar, say BBC and National Geographic.

This is a chameleon about the size of a sunflower seed (Brookesia Nana), which the German-Malagasy research team found in duplicate in Madagascar, East Africa.

The body of the male chameleon was only 13.5 millimeters in size, making it known to be the smallest reptile species among the approximately 11,500 known reptiles, according to the Munich Museum of Natural History.

The total length of the male chameleon from head to tail was 22 millimeters. The female chameleon was much larger: 29 millimeters long.

New the chameleon species lives in a rainforest in northern Madagascar and may be endangered, according to researchers.

“Unfortunately, the species’ residential forest has been destroyed, but the area has recently begun to be protected, so the animal species will survive, ”said the researcher Oliver Hawlitschek From the Center for Natural History at the University of Hamburg.

The researchers found that the little reptile preys mites on the ground and hides in the grass at night from its own predators.

In their report, the researchers recommended that the chameleon be classified as an extremely endangered species on the list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It would help protect both the species and its habitat.