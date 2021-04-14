Displaced people after the attack on the city of Palma arrived at Pemba airport on April 2. JOAO RELVAS / EFE

The wave of savage jihadist attacks in Mozambique, sealed with beheadings of children and foreigners, confirms fears of a displacement of the Islamic State’s epicenter from the Middle East to Africa. The myriad factions derived from Al Qaeda and ISIS have taken advantage of the weakness of the Sahel states, the porous borders and the return of thousands of fighters from Syria, to advance horizontally, extending their networks from West to East, from the Gulf of Guinea on the Atlantic coast to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Now, its presence in Mozambique threatens a vertical contagion by Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia, which would destabilize the region, and could reach the European continent in its shock wave.

The general opinion advises an action that combines collaboration in security (border control and shared intelligence), an educational and economic development that leads to the creation of opportunities for local populations, and the consolidation of stable political institutions. Without underestimating the importance of tackling equally the ideological root of the problem, radical Islamism, which thrives on material and contextual circumstances. However, a central piece is missing in the puzzle that is often not brought up, the elephant in the china shop, to delve into the realm of ethics and cultural traditions: population growth and the need to implement family planning measures .

It is expected that by 2050 the African continent, the one with the highest demographic growth in the world, with an average of 5 children per woman, will have doubled its population, from 1,300 million inhabitants to 2,500. Andrea M. Wojnar, representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Mozambique, points to the relationship between the prevalence rate of use of contraceptives, unwanted adolescent pregnancies, poverty, and a patriarchal social order that sustains gender-based violence. The World Bank estimates that reducing the fertility of Mozambican women by one child, a figure that corresponds to their aspirations, would increase per capita GDP by 31%. Humanitarian aid and development cooperation must go beyond immediate needs and economic and training incentives, and include, along with the demographic variable, support for free family planning policies. Failure to do so will result in the vicious circle in which so many countries on the neighboring continent are trapped and which have a direct impact on Europe: unemployment, political disaffection, wars, the penetration of jihadism and its vandalism misogyny – let us remember the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram – and massive displacements. Without forgetting the deprivation of the right to reproductive freedom of women. A self-respecting feminist foreign policy cannot ignore this reality.@ evabor3