In addition to the paid DLC there is also a free update with a new scenario and various improvements.

There are few more rewarding experiences than caring for a huge variety of animals in your own zoo thanks to Planet Zoo, one of the best management video games of recent years, so it is appreciated that Frontier Developments continue to expand the gaming experience with new content, this time with the north of [b]Africa as the protagonist.

With a selection of “extraordinary animals”, Africa Pack introduces four new “coveted animals” by Planet Zoo fans, plus a new timed stage and over 180 additional pieces to decorate your parks. Among these new creatures we find the [b]Meerkat, “a fan favorite”, who come to Frontier’s game with their instinct to create tunnels intact, it seems, will amaze zoo visitors.

Another new addition is the Vulpes zerda, or desert Fox, which with its small stature and huge ears will also delight visitors to the zoo … and also fans who enjoy observing the behavior of animals in their resting areas. The african penguin is another of the novelties, which comes along with the disc game, and the white rhino from the south. To all this we must add more than 180 new pieces of decoration inspired by the colorful architecture of North Africa.

For 9.99 euros, this Africa Pack adds another timed scenario to Planet Zoo that takes place in a secluded oasis where the heat can be suffocating. The DLC goes on sale on June 22, and that same day, we will also have a free update with improvements for the game, new options such as webcams in the animal habitats, as well as a timed scenario set in Guatemala.

If management games are your thing, we remind you that during E3 2021 the announcement and first trailer of Jurassic World Evolution 2 was made official, the strategy game that proposes us to create our own Jurassic Park.

More about: Planet Zoo and Frontier Developments.