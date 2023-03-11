Africa is splitting in 2, it would sound like a movie phrase but it’s reality, the continent is in fact slowly but surely tearing itself apart, and like anything in the field of geology, it’s a extremely long process that will require millions of years.

The process where Africa is dividing itself in 2 will eventually see part of East Africa break away from the rest of the continent, with the probable formation of a new ocean between the two land masses.

The colossal break is associated with theEast African Rift System (EARS), one of the world’s largest rifts extending downward thousands of kilometers through several countries in Africa, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

This rift system means that the African plate is splitting into two plates: the smaller plate which is the Somali plate, and the larger plate which is the Nubian plate, and both are moving away from each other at a rate of snail –very slow–, with a separation of millimeters per yearsecond a study of 2004.

But is Africa really dividing itself in 2?

In 2018, news of an emerging rift in Kenya went viral and many claimed that this was proof that Africa is splitting in 2, proof that we had right there in front of our eyes, and although this astonishing scene was related to the EARS, it is a bit misleading to present it as evidence from the alive of the great division of Africa.

As reported by our colleagues at IFLScience at the time of the news, this was likely just a highly localized expression of the valley’s regular rifting activity, indeed theEARS has been in this current process for about 25 million yearsand the rift in Kenya has been an indirect whisper of what is happening on the continent.

However, in another 5 or 10 million years, changes in the EARS could result in a drastically different looking world. In this time frame, we are likely to see a new oceanic shape between the Somali Plate and the Nubian Plate, with the large continent of Africa losing its eastern shoulder and a vast sea cutting off East Africa.

Strange as it may sound, it is worth remembering that the earth’s surface is in a constant state of flux, and it is so slow that human experience cannot explain it, so to think of the fact that Africa is splitting in 2, does not it’s so weird.

The appearance of the world as we know it is relatively new, this is because the land and sea we see today – of Eurasia, the Americas, Africa, Antarctica and Oceania – are the product of vast tectonic plates that they fit together like a puzzle. Very slowly, however, these puzzle pieces are moving on a time scale of millions of years.

Just think of the division that the Earth saw about 138 million years ago, when South America and Africa divided. If you look at the west coast of Africa and the east coast of South America, you’ll notice that they fit together like two pieces of a puzzle, beautifully highlighting how these continents were once joined as one.

East Africa’s departure will be just another page in this giant geological storybook. Who knows if humanity will be around to see any of these changes, but it doesn’t look too promising.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!