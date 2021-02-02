At the end of January 2021, the Sultanate of Oman signed a deal with UNESCO to support the promotion of sites in five African countries so that they have a better chance of being inscribed on the World Heritage List. The continent remains largely under-represented.

Countries never represented

More than half a million euros will be paid by the rich Sultanate of Oman to highlight natural and cultural sites in East Africa. With only 34 material goods, this region appears very little on the World Heritage List. Somalia, for example, has no referenced site to date. This assistance should enable certain countries to better prepare the application files and thus put all the chances on their side. In total, five states will benefit from this project set up in collaboration with Unesco.

9% of sites are in Africa

Generally, sub-Saharan Africa is under-represented on the Unesco World Heritage List with only 96 natural and cultural sites. This is less than 9% of all sites, compared to 48% in Europe and North America or even 24% in the Asia-Pacific region. Rwanda, Burundi or Sierra Leone have no material goods listed by the UN organization dedicated to education, science and culture.

For a site to be inscribed on the World Heritage List, the country concerned must submit a request to a committee of experts which decides, by vote, according to certain criteria.

12 endangered natural sites

By recognizing the outstanding universal value of a site, Unesco undertakes to preserve it and find solutions to protect it. As such, there is a list that lists world heritage in danger. About twenty African material goods are threatened for reasons of security, mismanagement or poaching. It is essentially about natural sites such as, for example, the national parks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya or even the integral nature reserve of Mount Nimba (Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea).

In addition to the world heritage of humanity which counts more than 1,100 sites around the world, UNESCO also lists intangible cultural heritage. You can find couscous from the Maghreb, Timkat, the party of Epiphany in Ethiopia or the polyphonic songs of the Aka pygmies of the Central African Republic