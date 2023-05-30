The African giant is awakening: in 2050 there will be 2.4 billion Africans on the continent, twice as many as now. Without African mineral resources, Europe can forget about its climate ambitions. So it was high time for an Africa strategy, the cabinet thought. It’s here now, but are we still on time? And how do you do business with countries that don’t take human rights very seriously and have already signed strangling contracts with China?

#Africa #sleeping #giant #slowly #waking #competition #China #mineral #resources