Genoa – But in which scenario is Genoa moving? It was outlined by some of the leading experts in the sector, moderated by Fabrizio Vettosi, general director of the Vsl Club fund and advisor to Confitarma. Mark Lowe, CEO of risk assessment firm Monact, warns of Iran’s dangers regarding the passage of ships in the Red Sea (where there have been several attacks in the open sea by the Houthi rebels, politically close to Tehran) and at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, both nodal points of the world maritime traffic: «Iran has no interest in interrupting traffic, but it is demonstrating that it can cause a lot of trouble». And he warns that when it comes to Africa, “we need to have the ability to invest and have a stable scenario.” «In relations with Africa – reasons Luigi Merlo, head of Italian Institutional Relations of the MSC group – China is the only country that has carried out a political and military strategy. If Europe wants to gain a balancing role in Africa, it must guarantee peace. And in the meantime, Italy is stagnant in terms of container handling, a leap in quality is needed. Enough of saying that Italy is a platform in the middle of the Mediterranean, whoever says these banalities should stop and listen.”

Even the growth of maritime traffic due to the proximity or rapprochement of production centers to places of consumption with respect to the Far East (reshoring and nearshoring) is not written in stone: «From our observatory – comments Stefano Messina, president of Assarmatori – there it seems that the phenomenon is settling down to the initiative of individual producers, which does not affect the overall length of the routes carried out”. Sara Armella, a tax lawyer among the leading experts in Italy on customs law, invites us instead to see the glass half full of a world increasingly made up of barriers (duties have tripled compared to the pre-Covid era): «For example, the free trade agreements between individual countries, which overlap with international agreements. For Italy it could be a good thingbecause many of these are born with some important protections, such as those of the geographical indication, a protection factor for Made in Italy with respect to the numerous episodes of counterfeiting present on the market, the so-called Italian sounding product, which seems Italian, but which in reality is not it is”.

Marco Conforti, president of the terminal company Psa Italy, expresses his doubts about the Special Economic Zones: «Piazza Banchi, with the banks and the market behind the port, was a SEZ ante-litteram. But it had a very specific characteristic, as do the areas with easier taxation and regulations present in the world today. They are single points, largely promoted by the state authority. How they are configured todaythe SEZs in Italy risk being too large, losing their specificity, and they lack the right promotion.” Finally, a reminder from Paolo Pessina, president of Assagenti, who hopes that politics can adopt the same flexibility on environmental issues that his category has had in dealing with the last 15 troubled years of shipping. — A. Here.