Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Africa | In the Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 200 people were killed in last week’s massacre

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World Europe
The government blames the M23 rebel group for bloodshed and other violence in the region.

5.12. 20:49

Congo in the democratic republic, according to the government, 272 civilians have been killed in the massacre that took place last week, the news agency Reuters reports.

The bloodshed took place in the village of Kishishe, located in the eastern part of the country. Earlier, the government estimated the number of victims at 50 people.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people protested against the violence in the eastern parts of the country. According to al-Jazeera, the protesters were mainly Christians who took to the streets after religious services.

The demonstrators carried placards that read, among other things, “No to balkanization, no to the hypocrisy of the international community. [Kongon demokraattinen tasavalta] is not for sale”.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo blames the M23 rebel group for the massacre and other violence in the region. In addition, the government accuses Rwanda of supporting the group. Rwanda has denied the accusations.

West are acting hypocritically, according to the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, when they have not been active enough to combat the alleged support for Rwanda. According to the administration, Rwanda is also causing unrest in the eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have also criticized the EU Commission’s decision to support Rwandan troops in Mozambique with 20 million euros. Rwanda has sent its troops to Mozambique in East Africa to fight against rebels and extremist organizations in the province of Cabo Delgado in particular.

In August, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken considered the assessments of UN experts to be reliable, according to which the claims about Rwanda’s support for M23 are “credible”.

The conflict between government forces and M23 has driven up to 390,000 people from their homes.

