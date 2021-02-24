In a history punctuated by coups d’état since independence, for the first time in thirty years, a Nigerien president will smoothly pass the baton to his successor. It must be said that Mahamadou Issoufou chose as dolphin a faithful among the faithful: Tuesday evening, the Independent National Electoral Commission gave Mohamed Bazoum winner of the second round of the presidential election, with 55.75% of the votes, according to provisional results which have yet to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. Even before this announcement, the opposition had already denounced a “Electoral hold-up”, demanding that the publication of the results be suspended. Yesterday, from his stronghold of Zinder, in the south-east, his candidate, Mahamane Ousmane, claimed victory, assuring that the compilation of the minutes in his possession gave him “50.3% of the vote”. The opposition, which denounces fraud and threats to its delegates, claims to have found, in some constituencies, participation rates exceeding 100%, “With a score of 99% in favor of the candidate for power”.

Constant threat from armed Islamist groups

Bazoum, he is delighted with the victory of the “Continuity”, praise her “Wisdom” of his opponent and wants them both to watch “In the same direction”. A pillar of the apparatus of the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism (which he founded with Issoufou), this professor of philosophy, from the Arab minority, a former Marxist convert to social democracy, played behind the scenes, these ten years, a key role at the heart of power as in relations with foreign powers. As Minister of the Interior, then as Minister of State after Issoufou’s re-election in 2016, he found himself at the forefront of the inextricable security challenge posed in this country plagued by the activism of armed Islamist groups. , from the countless products derived from al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb to the Nigerian sect Boko Haram, which has continued to expand the area of ​​their attacks in recent years. Bazoum takes the head of Niger at the worst moment, while the failure of the French military deployment in the Sahel is manifest, with the stalling of Operation “Barkhane” and the impossible handover to the armies of the region, overwhelmed. by the elusive jihadist guerrilla – of “Terrorist cancer metastases”, he said.

42% of the population lives in extreme poverty

In the eleventh poorest country in the world, where the French giant Orano (ex-Areva) has been exploiting uranium deposits for half a century by dictating its conditions, the new president swears to provide infrastructure, education, access to health care, social protection and birth control its priorities. He is betting, to finance such policies, on the rent promised by the rise in oil exploitation, with the expected start of hydrocarbon exports in 2022. A resource that could further whet obscure appetites in the wake politico-financial scandals which shook the Issoufou era. The new head of state, whose name is not mentioned in cases of embezzlement of public funds having splashed the mandates of his predecessor, promises “Audits” in public institutions to put an end to “Corrupt practices that undermine democracy”. In an unstable area, with 24% of young people unemployed and nearly 42% of the population living in extreme poverty, Bazoum, in power, will very quickly have to find other horizons than that of “Continuity”.