March 2024 will be remembered as one of the most torrid that Africa has ever experienced, with temperatures breaking the record in almost every corner of the continent. A wave of heat unprecedented hit nations from north to south, highlighting a climate crisis in full escalation. This extreme phenomenon is the result of a combination lethal between global warming and the lingering influence of the El Niño effect.

On March 11, 2024, Africa witnessed temperatures that reached levels never seen before for this time of year. From the cities of Cameroon to the islands Mauritius, the thermometers recorded values ​​that exceeded all historical precedents in March. Second Maximiliano Herrera, a well-known independent climatologist, “This heat wave is unprecedented. Every African nation has seen its own fall record of temperature, a phenomenon never recorded in modern climatic history.”

In Africa the data speaks clearly

Cameroon: The city of Garoua he touched the 45.5°Ca new high for the month of March. Ghana: Navrongo reached i 43.8°Calso beating the record national. Niger: Almost every weather station reported record shattered, with temperatures that reached 45°C. Burkina Faso: The capital and other cities recorded historic highs, with Ouagadougou which reached i 44.1°C. Evils: Bougouni he lived the most day heat of March of its history, with 44°C.

Even nations like the South Africathe Namibiait Zambia and the Botswana they reported record of temperature, as well as the islands of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans, including the Mauritius and the island of Ascension Daythe latter with the night plus hot never registered.

The Causes of an Alarming Phenomenon

Experts are still investigating the precise causes behind these extreme temperatures, but the general consensus points to two key factors: the intensification of global warming and the effect of El Niño. Although the latter is showing signs of easing, its impact is still being felt, worsening an already critical situation due to rising temperatures global.

An Alarm Bell

These record temperatures aren't just numbers on a thermometer; they are a clear sign of a planet in suffering. Extreme climate events like this draw attention to the urgent need for concrete actions to combat the climate change and mitigate its effects devastating.

In conclusion, March 2024 in Africa serves as a warning to the entire world. The fight against global warming and its effects destructive it requires a global, immediate and uninterrupted commitment. Only through joint efforts and effective policies can we hope to protect our planet for future generations.