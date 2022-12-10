Africa | German aid worker kidnapped in Niger was released

A German aid worker has been kidnapped for more than four and a half years in the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

A German aid worker who was kidnapped for four and a half years in the Sahel region south of the Sahara has been released, the aid organization said on Saturday.

Director of the NGO Help By Bianca Kaltschmitt by Jörg Lange, 63, can now return to his family. According to Kaltschmitt, the German Foreign Ministry and the authorities of Mali, Niger and other neighboring countries helped to get Lange free.

Lange was kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles in the western part of Niger near the Mali border in April 2018.

German newspaper According to Der Spiegel, the German authorities considered, among other things, using special forces to free Lange, but the project was rejected as too risky.

According to the magazine, Lange is in good shape considering the conditions.

At least four Western hostages from the United States, France, Australia and Romania are still being kidnapped in the Sahel region.