France hosts this Friday the traditional Africa-France summit in the city of Montpellier. But this new edition has a first: the usual meeting between presidents is replaced by a meeting between the French president and civil society actors from the 54 African countries. The summit, which focuses on youth and civil society, will address the fundamental issues of climate change, mobility, Francophonie, gender equality and sustainable development.

It is the first time since 1973. The new edition of the most important annual summit between France and the African countries is held this Friday in Montpellier, France, without the African heads of state. This new format is the result of the will of the French Presidency to establish other types of relations with Africa.

“The fact that civil society has been summoned is something positive,” says Jean-Claude Félix-Tchicaya, a researcher at the Institute for Prospective and Security Studies in Europe (IPSE) in an interview with France 24.

“This new summit breaks with the previous ones; marked for decades by the same mechanisms “, says the researcher, adding that it is” an important step because it reminds us that no change is possible without civil society. “







But this resolution of the French Executive is considered by many observers as ineffective. If he evaluates that summoning civil society is something useful, Félix-Tchicaya also considers that “a true reformulation of relations between Africa and France cannot be carried out without African leaders, whether they are elected and with popular legitimacy or not.”

For Louis Magloire Keumayou, journalist specializing in Africa and president of the Pan-African Press Association in Paris, interviewed by France 24, if you analyze what the French President Emmanuel Macron’s policy has been since he came to power, this decision does not surprises. The president did not stop repeating that his Administration would end the old French policies towards Africa and develop a more balanced relationship, as equals and from country to country.

“Without denying his relations with the African presidents, Macron tries to modernize France’s relations with the nations of the African continent and rebuild them on new bases, thus promoting actions that make history pass on the right side,” specifies the expert.

Africa and France: a history marked by difficulties that the Macron government would like to leave behind

In recent years, France has come to realize the frustrations of various sectors of African civil society regarding its policies in Africa.

A few months after his election to the head of the country, Macron addressed young Africans in a historic speech. It was on November 28, 2017, at the University of Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.

In front of 800 students, the president mobilized all that he has of oratorical talent to present the axes of the new bond that he then wished to promote with a continent “in which part of our common future is at stake”, while ensuring that “there is no longer any an African policy of France ”.

Saying that, and without using the word that everyone had in mind, the French president was referring to the so-called Francafrica, that is, the political, economic and cultural structure that France has been able to maintain in French-speaking Africa after the decolonizing wave. from the years 1950-1960.

During the first months of his mandate, all the presidents of the V French Republic, who have followed General de Gaulle (1959 – 1969) also promised to break with the past. But with Macron, the difference lay in the fact that he was not yet 40 when he gave his speech, a detail that had its importance in a continent where the average age is 19.

Map of La Francophonie in Africa © France 24

According to French diplomacy, the Ouagadougou speech marked a before and after in all areas, but especially in the way that France, and through it Europe, looks at Africa.

This speech “was a true bet for the future,” Keumayou explains to France 24. But the specialist comments that this bet was not made only because the Macron government heard the discontent of African civil society, but also because the French country is losing ground on the continent, in favor of other powers such as Russia, China or Turkey.

After the speech in Ouagadougou, the second foundational moment that laid the foundations of Macron’s African politics was his 2018 trip to Lagos, the capital of Nigeria. There, the French president also avoided meeting with political representatives and focused on getting to know the vibrant civil society, as well as the new generation of entrepreneurs that is emerging in the Nigerian capital.

Four years after Ouagadougou and Lagos, what is the balance?

Unlike some political figures on the French right, Macron stepped forward to acknowledge the mistakes France made in its past interaction with African peoples. In this sense, since coming to power, your Government has taken a series of symbolic steps for new relations with Africa.

The president promised in 2017 to declassify all documents related to the death of the Pan-Africanist leader and former Burkina Faso president, Thomas Sankara, who was assassinated on October 15, 1987. Many historians had accused France of being involved in the events.

In 2019, the president appointed a commission of 15 historians who he gave access to presidential, diplomatic, military and intelligence archives on the Rwandan genocide, during which nearly a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by extremist Hutus. For more than 20 years there has been speculation about the true role of France in the tragedy.

The commission of experts presented the results of its work on March 26. Their report affirms that France has “crushing responsibilities” for having “closed its eyes” to the genocide preparations, but the experts found no evidence of a direct complicity of the country with those responsible.

In this file photo from March 26, 2021, the report on France’s role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide is delivered by the historian and head of the Commission, Vincent Duclert, to French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace. , in Paris. AP – Ludovic Marin

On the other hand, in March 2018, Macron created a group of experts led by the French art historian Bénédicte Savoy and the Senegalese writer Felwine Sarr, to investigate the legitimacy of the possession, by French museums, of African works of art. According to the conclusions of the two experts, most of the works of art in the African collection of the Quai Branly museum were acquired through the use of violence. Following the presentation of the report, Macron decided to return to the Benin authorities the works brought during the colonial period. However, many others remain to be returned.

For the rest, French diplomacy highlights an expansion of the volunteer system in Africa since 2017, an increase in the number of visas issued and greater support for companies. The Government also affirms that development aid has increased and that France has dedicated more than 12,000 million euros to it in 2020, that is, 0.53% of its national wealth.

But despite all this, the French president “announced many things” and “reality caught up with him,” says Félix-Tchicaya. The researcher recalls that the “Franco-Africa system was born in the 1940s and that it is difficult to dismantle it in just four years”. “There have been advances”, Félix-Tchicaya acknowledges, but the professor adds that there were “also setbacks”. “Macron, faced with difficulties, has not been able to complete the transformation of relations between France and Africa.”

Keumayou, for his part, considers that there were not many advances. The specialist points out that the most visible element of France’s policy towards Africa is the war against terrorism and that it “has stalled.”

The challenges of the future relationship between France and Africa

The closure of the French military bases in Africa is one of the strongest demands on the part of the populations. In the countries where France intervenes, the climate of distrust towards foreign forces is growing, while many accuse the former colonial power of interference and ineffectiveness.

“The populations expected that France would obtain strong results, which did not happen, and the fact that the country persists in the region is seen by some as an occupation operation,” says Keumayou.

This year, in Mali, Senegal and Chad, during protest movements, many young people attacked symbols of the Gallic country.

Macron has presented himself as a young president who wants to give new impetus to relations between France and the African countries, however, according to Keumayou, there are important military and political realities that he has to face, “not as a young president who He was not present when (France) was launched, but as the leader of a country that has a history ”.

On the other hand, the debate about the CFA franc, the common colonial currency of 14 African countries, almost all of them former French colonies, is one of the kernels of the problem of the relationship between the parties.

Since 1999, this currency has been linked to the euro and is only convertible in France. The money is printed by France, but the amount is decided by the banks of the African states. In more than 70 years, the CFA franc has been the subject of much criticism. His opponents see it as proof of “colonial survival” and point to France’s preferential access to African resources, granted as part of the establishment of the monetary agreement.

The CFA is divided into two distinct currency zones dating back to 1945. Eight countries form the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and another six are part of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). Almost 155 million people use this currency. © France 24

However, according to African civil society activists, Macron was able to provide a relatively satisfactory response on this issue. His Government has decided to end this monetary system in West Africa, although it has not yet been decided for Central Africa and the Comoros Islands.

Currently, talks are taking place with the nations of the West African CFA zone to redefine the rules of cooperation while the countries implement the Echo; your future currency.

But everything indicates that this key issue, as well as the issue of France’s military presence in the Sahel, will not be addressed at this Friday’s summit.

According to Keumayou, “whether we like it or not, the leaders, whether elected or illegitimate, are the ones with whom these matters are discussed.”

The specialist adds that “civil society can give its point of view, but all issues that involve the relationship between two countries can only be discussed between leaders in office.”