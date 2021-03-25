Africa Finland plans to double trade with African countries in a decade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs says

Instead of development cooperation, the new Africa strategy emphasizes the growing markets and opportunities of the African continent.

Africa countries are experiencing strong population growth and in many countries economic growth is also rampant. This means growing markets and economic opportunities, from which Finland will also strive to benefit more in the future.

On Thursday, the State Department published Finland’s new Africa strategy. Its aim is to shift the focus of co-operation between Finland and African countries from traditional development co-operation to more diverse political and commercial economic co-operation.

One concrete goal is to double trade in ten years.

“The strategy has set the goal of doubling trade between Finland and African countries from 2020 to 2030 and increasing investment in both directions,” said the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. Ville Skinnari (sd) said at a strategy launch conference remotely on Thursday.

According to Skinnar, Finnish exports last year were about 1.25 billion euros. Finland mostly exports various machines and equipment to African countries, such as elevators and telecommunications equipment, as well as network technology.

Africa the population is expected to double from the current about 1.3 billion in a couple of decades. This creates a wide range of challenges, as a fast-growing and young population needs to find jobs and economic opportunities. At the same time, the planet is threatened by climate change, and growing consumption is a threat to biodiversity.

Africa’s growing population also means a growing middle class and markets. According to Skinnar, Finland sees opportunities in Africa, especially in energy technology, digitalisation and the transition to greener technology in general.

“African countries want to modernize and diversify their economies and create jobs. Finland has expertise in precisely these sectors, especially in information networks, the circular economy and clean energy. ”

Finland There has been a desire to update the Africa strategy because the continent is in a state of change. Africa’s strategic, geopolitical and commercial economic importance has intensified. At the same time, other parties have begun to compete with European countries for influence, natural resources and continental development.

In addition to Finland, the EU also announced its new Africa strategy last year.

The old perception has been that African countries are mainly the target of aid. More equal cooperation with African countries is now being sought.

“The success of political and trade-economic relations is not self-evident. We are developing relations with Africa in a new kind of competitive situation, ”the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) said at the event, referring to the fact that many other countries also have growing interests on the African continent.

“For this reason, it is important to strengthen those areas of co-operation in which Finland has special issues or receivables.”

According to the strategy, Finland will deepen Finland’s relations not only with African countries, but also with the African Union (AU) and regional organizations. In practice, the intention is to increase Finland’s diplomatic and commercial presence in the region.

New the strategy does not mean forgetting development cooperation or putting commercial values ​​above human rights issues, for example.

“The poorest countries still need help. Development cooperation remains an important foreign policy tool and its geographical focus is Africa, ”Haavisto said.

In addition to intensifying political and trade cooperation, the new Africa strategy emphasizes cooperation to promote peace and security.