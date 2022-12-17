Saturday, December 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Africa | Elections are being held in Tunisia, which almost all parties want to boycott

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

Almost all political parties in the country have called for a boycott of the elections. The parties see the election as a continuation of the president’s “coup”.

in Tunisia will be voted on Saturday in the elections, where the deposed parliament will be elected for the country. The president of a North African country Kais Saied has concentrated power on himself after he suspended the parliament’s work in July of last year and dismissed the government after the political crisis caused by the corona crisis raged in the country for months.

Earlier this year, Saied also dissolved the parliament, which was ruled by a party opposed to his line. At that time, the constitution adopted after the Arab Spring revolution was still in force, which gave the parliament extensive powers as well.

Last July, however, in a controversial referendum, Saied pushed through changes to the constitution that guarantee the now-elected 161-member parliament almost only nominal power.

See also  Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas's essence exudes the joy of driving: "A really cool way to do things"

Nearly all political parties in the country have called for a boycott of the elections, as they see the elections as a continuation of the president’s “coup”. Analysts of Tunisian politics have also considered that the election aims to legitimize the president’s dominant position.

The turnout is not expected to be high. In Tunisia, trust in politicians has been shaken due to the long-lasting political crisis. In addition, many candidates are previously unknown people who run for parliament as independent candidates, because due to the new laws, party positions or voter lists are not announced in the elections.

The final result of the elections will not be known until March, when all possible repeat elections have been held in the country.

#Africa #Elections #held #Tunisia #parties #boycott

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Latin American teams start on the right foot in the Call of Duty World Cup: Mobile | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result