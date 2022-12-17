Africa | Elections are being held in Tunisia, which almost all parties want to boycott

Almost all political parties in the country have called for a boycott of the elections. The parties see the election as a continuation of the president’s “coup”.

in Tunisia will be voted on Saturday in the elections, where the deposed parliament will be elected for the country. The president of a North African country Kais Saied has concentrated power on himself after he suspended the parliament’s work in July of last year and dismissed the government after the political crisis caused by the corona crisis raged in the country for months.

Earlier this year, Saied also dissolved the parliament, which was ruled by a party opposed to his line. At that time, the constitution adopted after the Arab Spring revolution was still in force, which gave the parliament extensive powers as well.

Last July, however, in a controversial referendum, Saied pushed through changes to the constitution that guarantee the now-elected 161-member parliament almost only nominal power.

Nearly all political parties in the country have called for a boycott of the elections, as they see the elections as a continuation of the president’s “coup”. Analysts of Tunisian politics have also considered that the election aims to legitimize the president’s dominant position.

The turnout is not expected to be high. In Tunisia, trust in politicians has been shaken due to the long-lasting political crisis. In addition, many candidates are previously unknown people who run for parliament as independent candidates, because due to the new laws, party positions or voter lists are not announced in the elections.

The final result of the elections will not be known until March, when all possible repeat elections have been held in the country.