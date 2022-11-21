Africa | Ebola is spreading in Uganda – the behavior of the sick and exposed caused the authorities pain

55 deaths from Ebola have been reported in Uganda since the end of September.

in Central Africa located in Uganda is currently struggling with the deadliest wave of Ebola in more than a decade. CNN’s according to Uganda, since the end of September, 55 deaths and 141 confirmed infections have been confirmed due to Ebola. The first infections were found in the Mubende region.

One person who lost a loved one to the disease is 78 years old Joseph Singiringabo, whose wife, son and newborn grandchild died of the disease. According to CNN, Singiringabo also lost his cattle, which were stolen while he was in the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

Now Singiringabo is the guardian of her three grandchildren, as their mother fled the family’s home village to avoid infection.

Ugandan the authorities have started tracing all the close contacts of the sick. It aims to reach all the relatives of those who died of Ebola who have been in contact with the body or participated in the funeral.

According to CNN, the work is made more difficult by the fact that some of those exposed have escaped from the quarantine imposed on them, traveled to the capital Kampala or sought help from folk healers instead of doctors.

– Some patients are still hiding and they don’t know you have Ebola, so they engage with their community, public health doctor Jackson Amone tells CNN.

Ebola was suspected in a patient in a Ugandan hospital at the end of September.

The local authorities are particularly concerned that people do not take the government’s instructions seriously. President Yoweri Museveni stated on Tuesday that taming Ebola would be easier than stopping the coronavirus or AIDS if people behaved properly.

THL’s according to Ebola is a severe hemorrhagic fever caused by a virus that often leads to death. On average, about half of those infected die.

Ebola According to CNN, it spreads from person to person either through blood or other secretions. It can also be spread through, among other things, needles or the bedding of an infected person. The disease is not transmitted through the air, like the coronavirus.

According to CNN, vaccine trials that will soon begin in Uganda bring hope to the fight against the disease. The Sudan variant of Ebola is spreading in Uganda, for which there is still no working vaccine.

The first vaccines will arrive in Uganda soon and the country will start testing them soon after.

Ugandan authorities believe that the epidemic can be contained by April if the people cooperate with them.