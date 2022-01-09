Thanks to two goals from striker Aboubakar, hosts Cameroon defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 this Sunday at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé, in the opening match of the African Cup of Nations.

FULL TIME! ⏰ #TeamCameroon 2️⃣-1️⃣ #TeamBurkinaFaso Cameroon earn all 3️⃣ points despite being a goal down near the end of the first 45′ ✔️ The hosts mean business #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CMRBFA pic.twitter.com/IhkEXJlxuN — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 (@CAF_Online) January 9, 2022

Even playing at home, in front of more than 48,000 fans, the Indomitable Lions left behind the score when, after a failure by goalkeeper Onana, Sangaré took the opportunity to open the scoring. However, Cameroon kept insisting on the goal, and managed to turn it around before the break, thanks to two goals from Aboubakar’s penalty.

The African Cup of Nations is the main competition for national teams on the African continent. This year’s edition, which is held in Cameroon, involves 24 teams, which are divided into 2 groups in the initial phase. The two best teams in each bracket, in addition to the best third overall, advance to the knockout stage, which ends on February 6th.

