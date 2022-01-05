by Mark Gleeson

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Covid-19 infections have further disrupted preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations this Wednesday, with Senegal’s national team postponing their departure for the tournament and Cameroon and Burkina Faso missing out on their opening game in the Sunday.

Cape Verde and Tunisia also reported new positive coronavirus cases and Côte d’Ivoire had to cancel a second round of preparation at its training base in Saudi Arabia.

Burkina Faso left three players still in isolation in Abu Dhabi before arriving in Yaounde for Sunday’s match against Cameroon.

Players Issoufou Dayo, Dramane Nikiema and Kylian Nikiema will be able to travel after testing negative, and will likely not be available for Sunday’s match, officials said.

Senegal’s squad was due to leave Dakar on Wednesday, but the trip was postponed for the squad to be tested again after midfielders Pape Matar Sarr, Namplys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam tested positive.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cissé said six other team members had tested positive.

((Translation of the São Paulo Newsroom, 5511 56447702))REUTERS AC

