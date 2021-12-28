Work and patience. Felix Afena-Gyan he has no intention of forging ahead with the Rome, nor in the national team. A few weeks ago the very young striker renounced to respond to the call of the Ghana to keep his head focused on working with the Giallorossi and his growth. “He doesn’t feel ready”, had declared his agent a Forzaroma.info. Also this time the class of 2003 has chosen the path of consistency, preferring to thank but decline the call of his national team for the Africa Cup 2021 which will be played in a few days. Afena-Gyan was among the pre-convened but will remain in Trigoria, at José’s disposal Mourinho in a decisive period for the Rome, dense with appointments and also of potentials occasions. Also because in recent weeks he had to skip some commitments for Covid and for a disqualification, now he wants to return to being a protagonist as a Genoa.