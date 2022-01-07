A total of 10,006,799 cases of corona have been officially detected in Africa since the discovery of the epidemic, according to a statistic conducted by Agence France-Presse based on official data until Thursday at 18:15 GMT.

At least 311,508 injuries were recorded during the past seven days in Africa (+6% compared to the previous week), with an average of 44,501 injuries per day.

In recent days, the continent has witnessed unprecedented levels of infection since the emergence of the epidemic, which peaked between December 29, 2021 and January 4, 2022 (44,567 cases per day on average).

This record number is slightly higher than that recorded before the current epidemic wave, between July 8 and 14, 2021 (41857 cases per day on average).

The current wave, the fourth, began just days after the mutant omicron was first spotted in late November 2021 in Botswana and South Africa.

The last two worst-affected countries in Africa remain in absolute terms, with a combined 3,504,554 injuries as of January 6.

Despite this, South Africa recorded a slowdown in the spread of the epidemic in its territory three weeks ago, and the number of injuries recorded in the past seven days decreased by 65 percent from the peak of the wave caused by Omicron in mid-December.

South Africa announced at the end of December that it had passed the peak of the wave, during which it recorded a “slight” increase in deaths.

South Africa recorded an average of 89 deaths per day between December 30 and January 5, compared to an average of 578 deaths per day between January 8 and 14, 2021 when it recorded its highest weekly death toll.

Among the 54 countries and regions in Africa, eight of them have recorded in recent days the highest number of weekly infections since the beginning of the epidemic, namely Mauritania, Cape Verde, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Mozambique and Zambia.

With 1,087 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, Cape Verde is the African country with the highest infection rate, excluding small countries. It is followed by Botswana (407), Namibia (150), Zambia (143) and Comoros (129).

These numbers are based on the reports published daily by the health authorities in each country, and a large proportion of the least serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected despite the intensification of examinations in many countries since the beginning of the epidemic.