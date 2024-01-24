Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid estimates that the size of the losses incurred by Africa as a result of climate change may reach 440 billion dollars, African experts renewed their call for the African continent to adopt a unified position on this issue, to force the richer countries of the North to fulfill their pledges regarding supporting the countries of the world most affected by the consequences. That phenomenon.

Africa is responsible for less than 10% of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming; It is the continent least able to confront the devastating consequences of climate change, which has led its countries to become prey to extreme weather phenomena, including severe droughts and massive floods, in addition to record high temperatures.

The experts stressed that the unification of African countries in dealing with the climate change crisis would prompt the international community in general to make more concrete commitments to them in this regard, especially at the financial level, in order to pump blood into the veins of climate action on the entire continent.

The international support sought in this regard may include developing a clear road map that addresses the structural problems that prevent renewable energy projects from coming to fruition, in a continent full of untapped resources and potential, especially with regard to solar and wind energy. These projects gain importance in light of expectations that the number of people who will need access to affordable electricity throughout Africa will increase by ninety million people by the end of the current decade, according to the English website of the Euronews news network.

In statements published by the website, African business experts called for the continent to follow the path of other continental blocs, such as the European Union, with regard to formulating unified positions, in order to protect the interests of their countries in confronting the climate crisis, stressing at the same time that citizens of countries African countries are best able to recognize the challenges their continent faces in this regard.

The experts also called for the development of various methods to deal with this crisis, in line with the difference in the local environment in Africa, between rural and urban, which requires building more effective partnerships between governments and public and private sector companies, to create the appropriate infrastructure, to enhance the transformation in the field of energy. More fairly.

They pointed out that these partnerships can ensure the implementation of the main projects necessary to reach that goal, and at the same time keep the countries of the continent on the right track to achieve their climate-related goals, in line with the historic agreement announced in this regard, during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. Climate “COP 28”, which the UAE hosted late last year, was crowned with unprecedented success.