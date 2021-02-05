Along the banks of the Senegal River, every week, a liner, the Bou El Mogdad, passes once in one direction and once in the other. Each time, many residents run to greet him. “The boat is magnificent, I have seen it pass since I was very young, and each time, we go out to shout to greet it“, testifies a resident. Its owner, Jean-Jacques Bancal, has always lived in Saint-Louis. His family has lived in Senegal since the 18th century.”She’s an old lady, who fights against the elements, but it’s not easy, because she’s starting to get old, she’s 70 years old“, he explains.

Jean-Jacques Bancal fell in love with Bou El Mogdad from his childhood, while the boat was transporting goods. He bought it in 2005 to transform it into a cruise ship. “This boat is really part of here, it took the bride and groom, the good news, the bad news, the food, the medicines, the mail, so when we heard the foghorn, it was a party in the village “, he says. He has been traveling this river steeped in history for 70 years.