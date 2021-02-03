On the Senegal River, where the France 2 teams went for the 13 Hours of Wednesday 3 February, the boat never sails at night. He weighs anchor every day, in the first rays of the sun. The river appears peaceful and calm, but navigation requires constant attention to avoid silting up. The river is also a border between Mauritania and Senegal. Usually, canoes cross the river from one country to another for trade.

But the coronavirus has been there. There are still two ferries that make the crossing a few times a day, with a few goods: mainly agricultural products and vehicles. The Senegal River basin is the breadbasket of the whole country. In addition to many vegetables, much of the rice comes from the region. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes are produced per year. The other major production is sugar cane. 140,000 tonnes of sugar are produced each year.

